DUBAI, March 3 Jeddah-based Islamic Development
Bank (IDB) has opened books after setting initial
price thoughts for a potential dollar-denominated sukuk, which
could price as early as Thursday, a document from lead arrangers
showed.
IDB has set initial price thoughts for the senior unsecured
five-year sukuk issue at around 10 basis points over midswaps,
the document showed.
The AAA-rated IDB on Feb. 24 said it had picked CIMB, Dubai
Islamic Bank, GIB Capital, HSBC, Natixis, NCB Capital, National
Bank of Abu Dhabi, RHB Islamic Bank and Standard Chartered to
arrange roadshows in the Middle East and Asia.
The roadshows will continue until Thursday, the document
showed.
Benchmark size is traditionally understood to mean upwards
of $500 million.
