DUBAI Feb 23 Islamic Development Bank
(IDB) will start roadshows from Sunday for a
potential dollar-denominated sukuk issue for the Jeddah-based
supranational institution, a document from lead arrangers showed
on Tuesday.
The AAA-rated IDB has picked Boubyan Bank, CIMB, Emirates
NBD Capital, Gulf International Bank, JP Morgan, Natixis and
Standard Chartered Bank to arrange the transaction, the document
showed.
Investor meetings will start on Sunday in Riyadh before
moving to Kuala Lampur on Tuesday and concluding in the United
Arab Emirates on Wednesday.
Benchmark size is usually understood to be upwards of $500
million.
Reuters reported earlier in February that IDB had mandated
banks for a potential sukuk offering.
