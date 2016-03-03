BRIEF-Mittel to issue bonds due 2023 for up to EUR 175 mln
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT BOARD APPROVED TO ISSUE A 2017 - 2023 BOND FOR 99 MILLION EUROS WHICH CAN BE INCREASED TO 124 MILLION EUROS
DUBAI, March 3 Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank has set final price guidance for a dollar-denominated sukuk issue of five years duration, which it plans to sell later on Thursday, a document from arrangers showed.
Guidance has been set at 50 basis points over midswaps, according to the document.
Islamic Development Bank on Wednesday opened books and set initial price thoughts in the range of mid-to-high 50s bps.
The benchmark-sized offering has received orders worth $1.4 billion from investors so far, of which $190 million came from the joint lead arrangers, the document showed. Benchmark size is traditionally understood to mean in excess of $500 million.
The sukuk offering is being arranged by Boubyan Bank, CIMB, Emirates NBD Capital, Gulf International Bank, JP Morgan, Natixis and Standard Chartered. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 542,456 ZLOTYS VERSUS 61,108 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO