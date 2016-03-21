DUBAI, March 21 Islamic Corporation for the
Development of the Private Sector (ICD) has chosen ten banks to
arrange a series of meetings with fixed income investors ahead
of a potential sale of sukuk, a document from lead arrangers
showed on Monday.
The unit of Islamic Development Bank will
roadshow in Asia, Europe and the Middle East commencing on Mar.
23, with a dollar-denominated sukuk of benchmark size to be
issued after the meetings, subject to market conditions.
Benchmark size is traditionally understood to mean in excess
of $500 million.
Bank ABC, Boubyan Bank, CIMB, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates
NBD, First Gulf Bank, HSBC, Mizuho, Societe Generale and
Standard Chartered are the chosen arrangers of the meetings and
potential sukuk issue, the document added.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Writing by David French;
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)