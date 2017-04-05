DUBAI, April 5 Saudi Arabia-based Islamic
Development Bank has priced at par a $1.25 billion senior
unsecured five-year sukuk with a 2.393 percent profit rate, a
document issued by one of the lead banks showed on Wednesday.
The triple-A rated, Jeddah-headquartered financial
institution a day earlier had started marketing the sukuk with
an initial price guidance in the low- to mid-40 basis points
over mid-swaps range.
It set the final spreads at 40 bps over mid-swaps on
Wednesday.
Joint lead banks for the sukuk are Boubyan Bank, Emirates
NBD Capital, GIB Capital, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC,
Maybank, Natixis, and Standard Chartered.
(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jason Neely)