Dec 2 London-based European Islamic Investment
Bank has cancelled a proposed tender of 20 million
sterling of its own shares, delaying a capital reduction plan it
first proposed in May to enhance shareholder returns.
EIIB, one of Britain's six full-fledged Islamic banks, plans
to launch a new tender offer before its next annual general
meeting in June with the same terms of 250 pence per share,
pending regulatory approval, the bank said in a statement.
EIIB shares, which are listed in the London Stock Exchange
Alternative Investment Market, closed at 175 pence on Monday.
The lender had also sought shareholder approval for a share
buyback. It is now in discussions with regulators to relinquish
its banking licence.
EIIB is among 20 institutions in the country that offer
sharia-compliant financial services, which follow religious
principles such as a ban on interest and investing in gambling
businesses.
