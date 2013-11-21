DUBAI Nov 21 Dubai is in talks with Islamic
endowments in countries as far afield as South Africa and New
Zealand to promote its drive for the industry to become more
efficient and profit-oriented, a government official said.
Islamic endowments, or awqaf, receive donations from Muslims
around the world to operate social projects such as mosques,
schools and welfare schemes. They have amassed huge holdings of
real estate, commercial enterprises, cash, equities and other
assets, which according to a Dubai government estimate total $1
trillion globally.
But the management of these assets remains primitive in many
cases; money is often tied up in property or bank deposits that
earn miniscule or even zero returns, imposing economic costs on
local economies.
Dubai, which is seeking to expand in many areas of Islamic
business, wants to become a centre for modernising awqaf and
coordinating their activities in order to make them more
financially successful.
"There is a lot of waste," Tayeb Abdel Rahman Al Rayes,
secretary-general of Dubai's Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation
(AMAF), said of the global awqaf sector. Assets are "not
utilised properly".
MODERNISE
Al Rayes said AMAF was in touch with awqaf in the
neighbouring emirate of Sharjah and countries including Bahrain,
South Africa and New Zealand to discuss how to modernise the
industry.
Dubai plans to establish an international body in the
emirate during the first half of next year that would handle
such cooperation. It would be managed jointly by members and
include non-awqaf charities that operated in similar ways, Al
Rayes said.
"It's an authority to look into best practices for all
member countries," he said in an interview at his offices. "We
want to create an establishment that will bring all awqaf
together but won't exclude any other organisation. The members
will run this entity - we are only there to set it up."
AMAF hopes to obtain support from the government and private
sector to launch the body, in particular to open physical
premises, but it would aim to be a self-funded entity, Al Rayes
said.
The body would try to coordinate the commercial efforts of
awqaf around the globe to give them economies of scale and
improve profitability. "One of the roles is to package products
under one brand, one logo, so you go out as one," Al Rayes said.
He gestured to six jars of honey on his desk, produced by
the commercial arms of six awqaf from around the world; they
were of different shapes and sizes and carried different
labelling. Dubai hopes to create a single, unified brand for
awqaf globally, which could help their commercial arms sell to
Muslim consumers and reduce marketing costs.
Zeinoul Abedien Cajee, co-founder of South Africa's National
Awqaf Foundation, said Dubai's initiative might have most impact
on smaller awqaf and those operating in counries with Muslim
minorities.
Awqaf in nations such as Uganda and Malawi as well as South
Africa are likely to consider joining the Dubai-based body, he
said.
In March, Dubai said it was launching a new asset management
firm that would specialise in handling awqaf assets.
NoorAwqaf would be owned 60 percent by Noor Investment Group and
40 percent by AMAF; Noor Investment is affiliated to Investment
Corp of Dubai, the emirate's flagship investment vehicle.
With 10 million dirhams ($2.7 million) of paid-up capital,
the new firm would offer services including due diligence,
financial analysis and assisting awqaf to develop their
strategic objectives, officials said.
