By Bernardo Vizcaino
| DUBAI, April 3
Organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) has
proposed more detailed accounting standards for real estate
while increasing disclosure for Islamic banks' investment
accounts.
The move by the Bahrain-based AAOIFI, one of the main
standard-setting bodies in Islamic finance, suggests it is
responding to the same kind of pressure to tighten standards
that has been seen in the conventional finance industry since
the global financial crisis erupted in 2008.
Both proposals were discussed at a public hearing for
industry participants in Manama and there will be another
hearing in Doha on April 12. They could become effective as
early as July this year and would be applied retroactively.
The new real estate standards focus on valuation
methodology, clarifying the differences between mark-to-market
values and book values, and specifying how to treat buildings
that are still under construction. Disclosure requirements are
increased.
"Complex accounting issues have evolved in line with the
expansion of the real estate sector," AAOIFI said, making the
current standards look "very basic".
Islamic investment houses across the Gulf have been under
increased investor scrutiny over their exposure to the real
estate sector and their approach to valuing those assets.
Bahraini investment house Arcapita, a major real estate
investor, filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection last month ahead
of the maturing of a $1.1 billion Islamic facility. AAOIFI
standards are applied in Bahrain and used as guidelines in many
other national jurisidictions.
ACCOUNTING ARBITRAGE
AAOIFI also proposed merging two of its existing standards
for Islamic banks' investment accounts, saying it wanted to
eliminate "accounting arbitrage". The investment accounts are
the equivalent of deposit accounts at conventional banks, and
are a major source of funds for Islamic banks.
Current requirements for banks to disclose risks surrounding
the accounts are insufficient, considering the risk that
investors are taking, AAOIFI said.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)