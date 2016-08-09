Aug 9 Ivory Coast plans to complete a sale of
150 billion CFA francs ($263 million) worth of Islamic bonds
later this month, the transaction's lead arranger said on
Tuesday, following Togo's debut sale of sovereign sukuk
launched last month.
The two West African nations join Senegal in tapping the
market for sukuk, helping expand the use of Islamic financing
options outside of the industry's core centres in the Middle
East and Southeast Asia.
The Ivory Coast will sell the 7-year sukuk using a
lease-based contract known as ijara, with the subscription
period closing on Aug. 31, according to the Saudi-based Islamic
Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD).
This would represent the second phase of a 300 billion CFA
franc sukuk programme set up last year by the world's top cocoa
producer and French-speaking West Africa's economic powerhouse.
Togo plans to complete the sale of its sukuk later this
week, aiming to raise 150 billion CFA franc with a 10-year
maturity and a 6.5 percent yield. The ICD is the
lead arranger for both the Togo and Ivory Coast sukuk.
These back-to-back deals could boost the ICD's efforts to
expand its activities across Africa, where the development of
Islamic finance has lagged despite being home to a quarter of
the world's Muslims.
Nigeria and Kenya are also planning to issue sovereign sukuk
of their own, in part to help fund large infrastructure needs,
although the timing for such deals has yet to be determined.
