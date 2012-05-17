* Applicants invited to submit sharia business plan
* Winner will get salaried apprenticeship
By Anjuli Davies
LONDON, May 17 Islamic finance is on the hunt
for an apprentice.
Dome Advisory, an international sharia advisory firm is
launching a nationwide search for talented students at UK
universities who can come up with a business plan or research
idea that will aid the development of Islamic finance.
"I want the best brains...We need new blood in the industry
and they don't have to be Muslim," Sheikh Bilal Khan, sharia
scholar and non-executive director at London-based Dome said.
"I'm doing the Apprentice basically," he added.
The Apprentice is a reality television show, popular in the
UK and the United States, in which aspiring young people compete
to win a well-paid apprenticeship with successful business
magnates - Alan Sugar in the UK version and Donald Trump in the
U.S.
With Islamic finance a $1 trillion industry globally - and
expected by Deutsche Bank to nearly double by 2016 - students of
sharia have more opportunities than before to take their skills
beyond the mosque doors and into the boardroom.
But discovering young and fresh talent is seen by some in
the industry as one of its biggest stumbling blocks, with no
standard career paths and a shortage of financially literate
scholars, seen as gatekeepers to the industry.
Knowledge of sharia law is undoubtedly essential in the
industry, but other skills such as business acumen, technology
and language skills are also seen as relevant.
Product development activity is returning to levels seen
before the global financial crisis, ranging from complex
structured products to new sectors such as the environment.
"The criteria for me is simple: it has to be cutting edge
stuff, it has to be environmentally sustainable and socially
responsible," said Khan.
Applicants don't need to have any specialist background in
Islamic finance nor any religious alignments and their idea can
span any sector from healthcare to the environment as long as it
promotes sharia-compliant activities.
Islamic finance complies with religious principles, which
includes a ban on interest and activities such as speculation
and gambling.
The winner will be given a salaried position at Dome to
develop their idea as well as gain experience of Islamic
finance.
"Talent doesn't have a religion, talent doesn't have a race
or a background, talent could be anywhere," said Khan.
(Reporting By Anjuli Davies; Additional reporting by Bernardo
Vizcaino; Editing by Erica Billingham)