June 17 Asset management firm Arabesque has
received regulatory approval to start operations with its
value-based investment strategies, which also combine religious
and ethical principles - the latest addition to Britain's
Islamic finance sector.
The London-headquartered firm now has in place a team of 18
staff, with additional offices in Frankfurt and New York, chief
executive Omar Selim told Reuters.
Arabesque developed its value-based concept, which buys
shares deemed to be trading at a discount to their fundamental
worth, as part of Barclays Bank, but Arabesque is now an
independent and privately-held firm.
Arabesque is backed by an advisory board of ethical industry
professionals, a rare feature among Islamic asset managers, as
it seeks to build crossover appeal among both investor segments.
Britain has six full-fledged Islamic banks and over 20
institutions in the country that offer sharia-compliant
financial services, a sector being buoyed by Britain's plans to
issue a sovereign Islamic bond this month.
The firm is backed by capital from its own management, which
bought the business from Barclays, and has commitments from
several institutional investors, Selim said, declining to
provide further details.
The team includes several former Barclay's executives and
has now added Anja Mikus as chief investment officer, who
previously held that position at Union Investment, the
investment arm of DZ Bank Group.
The firm plans to establish funds in Luxembourg and will
offer managed accounts as well.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)