SYDNEY May 9 The Australian government has
proposed removing tax barriers to asset-backed financing
arrangements as part of its federal budget, a move likely aimed
at facilitating interest-free transactions used in Islamic
finance.
Islamic finance is gradually catching on in Australia, with
National Australia Bank Ltd helping fund a A$160
million ($114 million) Brisbane property purchase in February,
after its maiden Islamic finance deal in August.
Under its 2016/17 spending plan, the government would seek
to ensure the tax treatment of asset backed financing is similar
to other arrangements which are based on interest bearing loans.
The measure would become effective only in 2018 and apply to
transactions supported by assets, including deferred payment
arrangements and hire purchase arrangements.
The two most common Islamic finance contracts are murabaha,
where a client buys a commodity on a deferred-payment basis, and
ijara, an installment-based leasing arrangement.
Islamic finance follows religious principles such as bans on
interest and gambling but the asset-based nature of such
contracts means they can incur double or triple tax charges
because they require multiple transfers of titles of underlying
assets.
The proposal comes almost five years after the Australian
Tax Office first presented a paper on Islamic finance to the
government for its review.
(Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)