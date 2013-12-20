SYDNEY Dec 20 Melbourne-based First Guardian
plans to launch an Islamic pension fund in January,
collaborating with some of Australia's most well-known Muslim
organisations to tap the country's $1.5 trillion private pension
system, the world's fourth largest.
The fund has received regulatory approval and documentation
is in the final stages, said Almir Colan, director at the
Australian Centre for Islamic Finance who worked with First
Guardian in the design of the product.
The fund has been developed with the Muslim Community
Cooperative of Australia and the Islamic Council of Victoria,
the governing body for the state's Muslim community, has
endorsed the product as well, Colan added.
This would give much-needed support for the superannuation
product, as Australia's pension products are known, to reach a
small and scattered Muslim consumer base that has yet to fully
embrace retirement savings.
"In the Muslim demographic you have many first- or
second-generation Australians where superannuation is not
usually a priority," said Colan, who also lectures on Islamic
finance at Melbourne's La Trobe University.
"It is a matter of financial literacy as well."
First Guardian's Islamic pension would be the second such
product in Australia in as many years, after Sydney-based
Crescent Wealth launched its own last year.
Islamic fund managers screen their portfolios according to
religious guidelines such as bans on tobacco, alcohol and
gambling, in much the same way as socially responsible funds.
The fund would also seek to attract other ethically minded
investors, as First Guardian follows the United Nations
principles for responsible investing.
But unlike their ethical counterparts in Western markets,
many Islamic fund managers still struggle with a lack of scale,
so tapping pension pools is seen as one way of boosting assets
under management.
Growth targets thus remain conservative: First Guardian
could raise A$30 million to A$40 million ($27-$35 million) for
its Islamic pension fund in its maiden year, aiming for A$100
million within three to four years, Colan added.
"The A$100 million is a very important figure, as it is a
break-even point for most of these products."
The fund will use the globally recognised screening rules of
MSCI to form the basis of its investment universe, but would
incorporate an additional layer of screens every three months to
refine the list further, said Colan.
Private pension schemes are also making inroads in
majority-Muslim countries such as Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia,
with early experience suggesting Islamic fund managers can
benefit from such efforts.
($1 = 1.1295 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Chris Gallagher)