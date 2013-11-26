DUBAI Nov 26 Azerbaijan's largest lender,
International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA), is working with national
authorities on a draft Islamic banking law and a final version
could be presented to parliament in 2014, a senior executive
said.
Islamic finance has developed slowly in the former Soviet
state, where an estimated 93 percent of the 9 million people are
Muslim. But IBA's Islamic banking business is now growing
strongly, which is encouraging authorities to take action.
"The main aim is legislation. The cabinet of ministers of
Azerbaijan has already started the project together with the
ministry of economic development and IBA," Behnam Gurbanzada,
IBA's director of Islamic banking, told Reuters.
With strong state support, the draft legislation could be
ready by May with a final version presented to parliament by the
end of 2014, Gurbanzada said on the sidelines of the Global
Islamic Economy Summit in Dubai.
"It covers banking, taxation...It covers some specific
issues like civil law." Among other provisions, Islamic banking
bans interest payments and pure monetary speculation, and the
structures which it uses to achieve this can be expensive unless
special tax arrangements are made.
IBA now offers sharia-compliant products through an Islamic
window, but legislation would pave the way for a stand-alone
Islamic banking unit, Gurbanzada added.
The bank, 50.2 percent owned by Azerbaijan's Ministry of
Finance, holds 40 percent of banking assets in the country.
"By the end of 2013 we will reach $200 million of Islamic
banking assets and with a goal for 2014 of around $300 million
to $350 million," Gurbanzada said. The bank held $60 million of
Islamic banking assets last December.
Next year, the lender plans to open four dedicated Islamic
banking branches, Gurbanzada added.
