April 2 Bahrain's central bank has released a
consultation paper to study possible changes to rules for
sharia-compliant financing arrangements which the kingdom's
Islamic banks can offer to accredited investors.
The move comes as part of a broader push to revamp Bahrain's
efforts in Islamic finance, an industry it helped to pioneer, in
the face of growing competition from other centres such as
Dubai, London and Kuala Lumpur.
The proposed rules would allow Islamic banks to set up
special financing contracts on a wakala basis, a common
sharia-compliant agency agreement where the investor agrees to
bear the full risk of default.
But in an apparent move to reduce risks and the possible
impact on other Islamic instruments, Islamic banks would be
required to segregate those funds from their own balance sheets
by establishing special-purpose vehicles that would remain under
the banks' control.
The consultation period for the proposed rules will close on
April 20.
The central bank is also set to release a new regulatory
framework for Islamic insurance, in an overhaul of standards
which the regulator hopes will attract new business in the
sector.
In December, the central bank formally combined existing
rules for issuing and listing financial securities, including
sukuk, in an effort to make the process more efficient.
