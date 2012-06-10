* Growth of international networks slower than hoped
* Global financial crisis is one reason
* But Islamic banks' reluctance to merge also a factor
* Mergers that do take place are generally domestic
* Competition may ultimately force cross-border mergers
By Bernardo Vizcaino
SYDNEY, June 10 Established in 2007, Dubai-based
Noor Islamic Bank said it planned to become the world's largest
Islamic lender within five years, and would consider
acquisitions to reach that goal.
But the global financial crisis dented those plans, and
today Noor Islamic is focused on its domestic retail and takaful
(Islamic insurance) businesses, with much of its overseas
activity concentrated in Turkey and Tunisia.
"There are no plans to acquire any operations," chief
executive Hussain Al Qemzi told Reuters in an interview. The
priority is improving efficiency and cost-cutting, as part of
efforts to strengthen the bank's financial position, he added.
Similar stories have played out across the Gulf. Islamic
finance is still growing, but a major aspect is missing: the
development of big cross-border banks that could spread
ground-breaking products and best practice around the region, as
multinational banks have done in conventional finance.
Saudi Arabia-based Al Rajhi Bank, for example, moved into
Malaysia in 2006 predicting it would have 50 branches there by
2010. It now has about half that number, and a statement by the
bank in March said it was focusing on improving operational
efficency; it did not stress expansion. Al Rajhi, the largest
Islamic bank in Saudi Arabia by assets, has also opened one
branch in Kuwait and two in Jordan.
Islamic banks' regional reach generally lags far behind that
of big, Western conventional banks operating in the Middle East,
such as HSBC Holdings, and major Arab conventional
banks including Jordan-based Arab Bank Group, which
has a presence in 30 countries across five continents.
One exception is Bahrain-based Al Baraka Banking Group, an
Islamic institution which has a presence in 12 countries, such
as Jordan, Turkey and Pakistan. It plans to expand its network
in North African countries, such as Tunisia, where Islamic
finance is being promoted by democratic governments that took
power after last year's uprisings.
But even Al Baraka has not expanded much in the Gulf; it has
no major, permanent presence in that region outside Bahrain. In
Indonesia, another centre of Islamic finance, it maintains only
a representative office.
MERGERS
Strains in the global financial system over the past few
years are one reason for the slowness of Islamic banks to form
wide regional networks. But they are not the main reason; after
all, the volume of Islamic finance has managed to continue
growing rapidly despite, and perhaps because of, the crisis of
conventional banking. Islamic financial assets worldwide rose
150 percent over the past five years to around $1.3 trillion,
according to an estimate by financial lobby group TheCityUK.
Another factor is restrictions on the entry of foreign banks
into many national markets, said Alexander von Pock, principal
at consultants A.T. Kearney.
Capitalisation requirements in markets such as Oman and
Kuwait limit regional expansion, making it difficult to justify
deploying large amounts of capital from already-strained balance
sheets, a senior Islamic banker told Reuters. Conventional banks
have coped with such obstacles in many cases, however.
The underlying problem, bankers and analysts say, is that
Islamic banks tend to be younger than their conventional peers
and multiple launches have left the sector fragmented, making
economies of scale harder to achieve. Islamic banks now command
a 25 percent share of the banking market in the Gulf Cooperation
Council, but their average asset base is a third the size of
conventional banks, according to Ernst & Young.
Mergers could change this, but Islamic banks have often
proved reluctant to merge. In many cases, powerful shareholders
have constrained merger plans, fearing loss of control, said
Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Baker, executive director of financial
institutions supervision at Bahrain's central bank.
"Look at the nature of the boards...these are family-held
businesses," he said.
Last year Bahrain's central bank urged five local Islamic
banks to merge early in 2012 as a way to strengthen their
capital bases. But in February this year, Bahrain Islamic Bank
and Al Salam Bank ended their merger talks
because of disagreement over valuations, while CAPIVEST, Elaf
Bank and Capital Management House have not yet achieved a union.
Some mergers in the Gulf have gone ahead. Last month Al
Salam Bank and Bahraini Saudi Bank, both Bahrain-based,
completed a merger of their operations.
The Dubai government ordered Emirates Bank and National Bank
of Dubai to join in 2007, and the combined entity, Emirates NBD
, is now absorbing Dubai Bank, a debt-laden Islamic
lender, at the behest of United Arab Emirates authorities.
All these mergers are domestic rather than international,
however, and Emirates NBD's takeover of Dubai Bank was viewed
primarily as a way to heal a weak spot in the banking system
rather than as a step to expand Islamic banking across borders.
FUTURE
In the long term, the rise of large, multinational Islamic
banks is inevitable, many bankers say - but it could take many
years.
"Ultimately there might be some mergers between
small-to-medium sized banks who want to become bigger players
regionally," said Salah Jaidah, head of Islamic finance at
Deutsche Bank.
Al Baker at Bahrain's central bank said governments should
consider offering incentives such as tax exemptions or subsidies
in order to entice Islamic banks to merge.
Ultimately, competitive pressures may prove to be the
biggest factor encouraging mergers. The margin of Islamic banks'
growth above conventional banks' growth has been decreasing
across the Gulf, said an April report by A.T. Kearney.
Meanwhile, staff expenses at Islamic banks have been growing
faster than for conventional banks, according to Ernst & Young.
As Islamic banks finish penetrating their natural customer
bases of loyal Islamic banking customers, they may need to seek
growth by targeting the "floating mass" - clients who base their
choice of bank only partly on religious permissibility, and are
also swayed by factors such as pricing and service quality. To
attract these customers, Islamic banks may have to compete
head-on with the regional networks of conventional banks.
The need for Isalmic banks to become more efficient will
eventually outweigh other factors when they consider mergers,
said Moinuddin Malim, chief executive of Dubai-based Islamic
lender Mashreq Al-Islami.
The rise of regional players will happen when "the industry
realises what we are missing," he said.
(Additional reporting by Anjuli Davies; Editing by Andrew
Torchia)