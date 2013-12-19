DUBAI Dec 19 Bank of London and The Middle East
(BLME) expects Islamic bond issuance to pick up in the
Gulf next year as companies refinance maturing debt in a strong
economic climate, its chief executive said.
During the first nine months of 2013, global sukuk issuance
in all currencies fell by over a quarter to $79 billion from
$109 billion a year ago, Thomson Reuters data shows. The
prospect of the U.S. central bank cutting back its monetary
stimulus has widened spreads and put some issues on hold.
But Humphrey Percy, who heads Europe's largest stand-alone
Islamic bank, said scheduled sukuk maturities in Gulf Arab
countries next year would trigger a flurry of fresh issues. Many
of the new sukuk would be larger than the instruments they
replaced.
"There's a lot of issuance which has maturities in 2014, and
that I suspect is going to give more prominence to the market,"
Percy said in an interview.
"They will refinance, and with progress in the economic
situation, they will refinance to a larger extent. So we expect
issuance to increase."
BLME's assets under management include a $65 million sukuk
fund rated A by Moody's Investors Service, an unusually high
rating for a group of sukuk.
Percy also predicted that because of rising economic
confidence in the Gulf, tenors of newly issued sukuk would tend
to become longer, with some moving out towards seven years from
the five-year tenors which have dominated in recent years.
London-based BLME, which provides corporate banking and
wealth management services, expanded its global staff by about
10 percent to 100 people this year and expects similar growth in
staffing next year, Percy said.
"We've gone out recruiting people rather than buying
businesses, and that will probably continue."
The bank opened a Dubai representative office in the third
quarter of this year. Traditionally it has used the United Arab
Emirates and the Gulf mainly as a source of liquidity for its
British business, but it is now increasingly joining
transactions in the Gulf and steering deals to other
institutions in the region, Percy said.
In October it listed its shares on Nasdaq Dubai, becoming
the first new listing in Dubai for over four years as the stock
market recovers from the global financial crisis. BLME shares
have not yet traded on the exchange, which Percy attributed to a
lack of analyst coverage that would be rectified after the bank
released its 2013 results.
BLME was founded in 2006 by Kuwait's Boubyan Bank
and Percy, who had over 20 years of international experience at
conventional banks. While all of BLME's operations are
sharia-compliant, many of its Western clients are not motivated
by religious considerations.
Instead, they are keen to diversify their exposure and open
to new funding structures such as those offered by Islamic
finance after the global financial crisis shook up their
existing arrangements, Percy said.
BLME's balance sheet grew to 1.04 billion pounds ($1.7
billion) at the end of last year from 807 million pounds in
2011. The bank's main shareholder is Boubyan, which last month
raised its stake to 25.6 percent.