Feb 4 Islamic Bank of Britain (IBB), the
country's only sharia-compliant retail lender, has received a
75.8 million pound ($124 million) injection from its new Qatari
owner to support the bank's expansion plans.
The investment bring IBB's capital to 100 million pounds,
after it was acquired in January by Masraf Al Rayan,
Qatar's largest Islamic bank by market value.
This will allow IBB to grow its retail operations and
develop its commercial business, targeting both British and
Gulf-based firms, Sultan Choudhury, IBB's interim managing
director, said in a statement.
"Future plans feature an expansion of property finance to
businesses, including development finance. The bank will also
expand its services for Gulf-based customers looking to invest
in the UK."
The January deal valued IBB's entire issued share capital at
24.1 million pounds; the fresh cash could help it compete with
Britain's other Islamic banks, which focus mostly on corporate
banking services.
These include Bank of London and The Middle East,
European Islamic Investment Bank, Gatehouse Bank, and
units of Qatar Islamic Bank and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
.
Founded in 2004, IBB has around 50,000 customers, offering
services that adhere to Islamic principles such as a ban on
interest payments.
Birmingham-based IBB is reviewing its distribution strategy
to help it expand across Britain, which will include the use of
agencies, outlets located in the premises of other businesses,
said Choudhury. IBB currently offers its products through five
branches and two agencies.
"IBB's retail banking operations will remain in
Birmingham. However, it will also create a stronger presence in
London from where IBB's commercial and GCC (Gulf Cooperation
Council) operations will be based."
IBB was previously majority-owned by another Qatari lender,
Qatar International Islamic Bank, which had been in
discussions with Masraf Al Rayan over a sale since mid-2012.
IBB has struggled to turn a profit since its inception; it
posted a loss of 6.99 million pounds in 2012 versus a loss of 9
million pounds a year earlier.