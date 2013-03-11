By Bernardo Vizcaino
| DUBAI, March 11
a campaign to promote London as a centre for Islamic finance,
a campaign to promote London as a centre for Islamic finance,
seeking to counter growing competition in that industry from
rising centres such as Dubai and Kuala Lumpur.
A task force including Britain's Financial Secretary to the
Treasury Greg Clark, ministers of state and private sector
executives will advertise London around the world, the British
Foreign Office said on Monday.
The group will try to attract foreign investment to Britain
by facilitating Islamic financial business, including investment
in British infrastructure by Islamic sovereign wealth funds, the
Foreign Office said in a statement.
Because of its status as a top global financial centre,
London has attracted a large amount of Islamic business; more
than $34 billion worth of sukuk, Islamic bonds which are
structured under religious principles such as a ban on interest
payments, have been issued through the London Stock Exchange.
But competition from cities where Islamic funds originate is
increasing. Kuala Lumpur is building its credentials as a centre
for foreign companies to issue sukuk outside their domestic
markets, while Dubai announced in January that it would revise
regulations to attract sukuk issuance and trading.
Britain has introduced legislation facilitating Islamic
finance, and in 2009 it came close to issuing Europe's first
sovereign sukuk. The issue was ultimately postponed indefinitely
because the government felt it would not provide value for
money, Farmida Bi, European head of Islamic finance at law firm
Norton Rose in London, told Reuters.
The World Islamic Economic Forum, a conference of Islamic
financiers to take place in London this October, will be an
early opportunity for the new British task force. It will be the
first time the forum is held outside of an Islamic city or Asia.
Some other parts of Europe are also showing increased
interest in Islamic finance as much of the conventional
financial industry struggles.
The European Central Bank and the Malaysia-based Islamic
Financial Services Board, a global standard-setting body, are
conducting a joint study on policies affecting Islamic finance
in Europe.