KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 Malaysia's CIMB Islamic
Bank Bhd, part of Southeast Asia's fifth-largest
lender by assets, expects moderate levels of domestic growth as
it plans to focus on core markets to maintain profitability, its
chief executive told Reuters.
The modest growth expectations at CIMB Islamic, part of CIMB
Group Holdings Bhd and one of the most established
names in Islamic finance, highlights the broader trend in an
industry that is grappling with global economic conditions that
are dampening growth prospects and profitability.
The Islamic lender saw gross financing assets increase by
13.2 percent year-on-year compared to 23.8 percent for the same
period last year, according to June financials.
"This year we see our growth moderating even further, not
just because we have a bigger base but it's a different market
altogether," chief executive Badlisyah Abdul Ghani said in an
interview at the bank's Kuala Lumpur headquarters.
"Our focus is to deepen our penetration in the existing
market, making sure that we focus on customer segmentation. We
want to focus on our current business activities through organic
growth."
CIMB Islamic held 50.9 billion ringgit ($15.3 billion) in
assets and has an overseas presence that includes Bahrain,
Brunei, Indonesia and Singapore.
Its consumer banking business is focused on Malaysia and
Indonesia, with Indonesia in particular expected to help buoy
the bank's growth if its economy expands in line with forecasts.
"In Malaysia you will not see a high growth rate like the 20
percent, but overall we will still be over 20 percent," he said.
CIMB Islamic now represents 15 percent of the group's
balance sheet and 30 percent of domestic operations. It now
offers a wide range of banking services, having started as a
unit focused on investment banking.
"Islamic business across the group is still predominantly
Malaysia-centric. Our overseas contribution for Islamic business
is less than 10 percent and has been that for the last 11 years,
and we do not foresee that increasing substantially."
The bank is also preparing to transition some mudaraba-based
deposit accounts into investment accounts to align itself with
the new Islamic Financial Services Act (IFSA) that came into
effect in June.
Mudaraba is a form of investment partnership that is common
in Islamic finance, which follows religious principles such as a
ban on interest and gambling.
"Currently we have a lot of mudaraba-based products that are
deemed or operated as a deposit. Under IFSA they will be
considered as an investment account, so that remains a deposit
until five years down the road."
The bank is taking steps to make the transition but there
would be no immediate impact as IFSA gives a five-year
moratorium to fall in line with the rules, Abdul Ghani said.
The bank's mudaraba-based savings, demand and term deposits
amounted to 5.3 billion ringgit or 15 percent of all customer
deposits, according to June financials.
