July 31 The World Council of Credit Unions has
launched a manual discussing how to establish and operate
sharia-compliant credit unions in developing countries, which
could help to broaden the Islamic finance industry's retail
customer base.
With the exception of Islamic insurance, the cooperative
financing model of credit unions is not widely used in Islamic
finance, although the industry can trace its modern roots to
Egypt's Mitt Ghamr cooperative, a credit union set up in 1963.
The World Council, a U.S.-based trade association which
operates internationally, hopes the manual will help to develop
Islamic credit unions across a wide range of markets.
"The manual now provides a cornerstone for local credit
union development in countries as diverse as Libya and Pakistan
to Australia and the United States," said Brian Branch, the
World Council's president and chief executive.
"We believe the guide is complete but we also recognise that
this is an ongoing project as Islamic finance spreads to other
credit union systems."
The council used its nine-year experience establishing
cooperatives in Afghanistan to create a manual that follows
Islamic principles such as bans on interest and pure monetary
speculation.
"The manual is written to be adaptable to contexts outside
Afghanistan as well, and we understand there are other credit
unions applying the manual to varying degrees for Islamic
finance windows," Branch told Reuters.
According to the council, there are now 30 sharia-compliant
credit unions in Afghanistan, comprising the world's youngest
credit union movement and the only one to claim full compliance
with Islamic law.
"We are aware of credit unions in the U.S., one in Kenya and
many in Indonesia that offer Islamic financial services as
well," said Branch.
The Manual is avalable on the council's website (here).
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)