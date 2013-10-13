Items marked ** denote new or amended listings MONDAY, OCTOBER 21 (until October 22) MALAYSIA - IFN Asia Forum 2013 Details:WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23 (until October 24) MALAYSIA - IFSB-INCEIF Executive Forum on Takaful Details:TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29 (until October 31) LONDON - The 9th World Islamic Economic Forum Details:MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4 WASHINGTON - Islamic Finance Conference 2013 Details:MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4 (until November 5) PHILIPPINES - Conference on the Development, Progress, Prospects and Challenges for Islamic Finance in Asia Details:WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6 (until November 7) DJIBOUTI - 2nd Annual Islamic Banking Summit Africa 2013 Details:THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7 HONG KONG - IFN Roadshow 2013 Hong Kong Details:SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10 (until November 13) DUBAI - Sukuk Congress MENA Details:MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11 EGYPT - Seminar on Islamic Finance Development: Prospects and Challenges for Emerging Markets Details:TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12 (until November 13) EGYPT - IFSB FIS-Workshop Series Details:MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18 (until November 19) SAUDI ARABIA - IFN Saudi Arabia Forum 2013 Details:**THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21 SPAIN - Mediterranean Week of Economic Leaders' 1st Islamic Finance Summit Details:MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25 (until November 29) MALAYSIA - IFSB-FIS Workshops for Regulatory and Supervisory Authorities for the Banking Sector Details:MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25 (until November 26) DUBAI - Global Islamic Economy Summit Details:TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26 (until November 27) DUBAI - World Islamic Retail Banking Conference Details:THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 28 BRUNEI - IFN Roadshow 2013 Brunei Details:TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3 (until December 5) BAHRAIN - The World Islamic Banking Conference Details:TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10 QATAR - 8th Islamic Financial Stability Forum Details:NOTE: To include items in this diary, please e-mail details to the address below. The listing of an item does not necessarily mean Reuters will file a story based on the event.