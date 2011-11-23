Items marked ** denote new or amended listings

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 21 (until November 23) MANAMA - World Islamic Banking Conference Details: here

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30 BRUNEI - Islamic Finance News Roadshow Details: www.redmoneyevents.com

NOTE: To include items in this diary, please fax or e-mail details to the address below. The listing of an item does not necessarily mean Reuters will file a story based on the event. (y-sing.liau@thomsonreuters.com; +603 2333 8083; Reuters Messaging: y-sing.liau.reuters.com@reuters.net; shaheen.pasha@thomsonreuters.com; Gulf newsroom +971 4391 8301)