* Dana Gas seeking to have $700 mln sukuk declared invalid
* Says Islamic finance has evolved since they were issued
* Could increase perceived risk of sukuk issued in UAE
* Dana seeking ruling in UAE court
* Creditors would prefer English courts
By Bernardo Vizcaino and Davide Barbuscia
DUBAI/SYDNEY, June 21 Dubai's ambitions to
become a global hub for Islamic finance may have been dented by
the decision of Dana Gas to declare $700 million of
its Islamic bonds "unlawful", and thus suspend payments on the
debt.
Building on its success in conventional banking, Dubai
announced in 2013 a drive to promote sharia-compliant business
in the financial industry and other sectors.
The city state wants to become a centre for sukuk issuance,
challenging the global dominance of Malaysia, as well as a
centre for other Islamic financial transactions and Islamic
finance scholarship.
These goals could become harder to achieve if the Dana Gas
case is not resolved in a way that reassures a broad spectrum of
investors that the United Arab Emirates' sukuk market is safe.
The UAE company is arguing that since its sukuk were issued
in 2013, they have become invalid under UAE law "due to the
evolution and continual development of Islamic financial
instruments and their interpretation".
Some investors fear this approach could make sukuk in
general more risky, by allowing issuers to avoid honouring their
obligations simply by claiming religious standards had changed.
Mohieddine Kronfol, chief investment officer for Middle East
fixed income at Franklin Templeton Investments, said the global
sukuk market could weather the storm as it has over $400 billion
of outstanding paper from diverse issuers.
But Dubai's market may not be so fortunate, he said.
"This case, depending on the outcome from the competent
courts of the UAE, may very well put into question Dubai's
ambition," said Kronfol, whose firm has over $744 billion in
assets under management around the world.
Hasnain Malik, head of global equities research at Exotix
Partners in Dubai, said that if Dana ended up setting a
precedent, it could affect future deals and deter foreign buyers
of Islamic debt. "New sukuk sales might be delayed until this
situation unfolds."
The Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre, a government
body which promotes the emirate's initiatives in the sector,
declined to comment.
Last month, it announced plans to develop a national Islamic
re-insurance company and a central advisory body that would
streamline provision of sharia review services to Islamic
financial institutions in the UAE.
COURT
Dana says it wants a consensual agreement with creditors to
exchange its existing sukuk for new, four-year Islamic
instruments offering much lower profit rates. If creditors can
ultimately agree on a deal, the controversy may die down.
Otherwise, it is likely to be settled in the courts.
According to the prospectus, Dana's sukuk are governed by
English law.
But the gas production assets behind the sukuk fall under
UAE law, and Dana has involved the UAE court system by asking
the Federal Court of First Instance in the emirate of Sharjah to
rule the instruments are unlawful and unenforceable.
Pending an initial hearing on the application scheduled for
Dec. 25 - well after the sukuk are due to mature in October -
Dana has obtained an injunction from the Sharjah court blocking
claims for payments on the paper, the company said.
This is alarming for international holders of the sukuk,
which include major global fund managers. Instead of being
treated as a default under English common law, the case revolves
around the actual legality of the contracts under UAE law, which
is based on civil law and is unfamiliar to many of them.
"Trying to pursue this in UAE courts sets a very poor
precedent for UAE sukuk - it's damaging to the prospect of other
issuances coming out of UAE going forward," said a fund manager
directly involved with Dana as both shareholder and creditor.
A London-based banker following the case said much would
depend on whether the UAE court proceeded with the case or set
aside the argument of sharia non-compliance, which could send
the case back to English courts.
That would mirror decisions from previous legal cases where
English courts have disregarded sharia compliance, treating
disputes purely according to the terms of the transaction, he
said.
"If the UAE courts do not recognise this, then it could be
the end of UAE-based Islamic finance," because investors would
face an additional level of sharia-related risk every time they
bought sukuk, he added.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia/Jeremy Gaunt)