CAIRO Nov 12 A new web portal launched in Egypt
says it is the first crowd funding service in the country that
obeys the principles of Islamic finance.
Crowd funding allows large numbers of investors to become
shareholders in a project by contributing very small amounts of
money, without going through a stock exchange.
"There are banks and financial institutions funding
micro-projects and other large projects with more than a million
dollars...but the projects that need between $50,000 and
$300,000 do not find it," said Shehab Marzban, one of the
founders of shekra.com.
"We are trying to bridge this gap by targeting this segment.
The site seeks to combine creative people...and investors
willing to pump money into these ideas."
Entrepreneurs present their ideas to the site's management
team, who have backgrounds in academia, venture capital,
information technology and commercial law.
Projects are evaluated before being presented to a network
of investors who agree to maintain confidentiality, according to
Adel Boseli, co-founder of Shekra.
A joint venture is then built around ideas which are deemed
attractive. Projects are required to obey Islamic principles,
including bans on the payment of interest and on pure monetary
speculation.
Investors take an equity stake in the project and gain
returns based on a profit-sharing formula; such formulas are
common in Islamic finance, which relies on earnings from real
assets rather than pure debt.
Many other crowd funding portals charge a commission once an
idea attracts capital, but Shekra works differently by taking an
equity stake in the projects.
"We are a partner in the risk. This gives confidence to the
investor and idea-creator because of our ongoing interest in
them," Boseli said.
Islamic finance is expected to grow in Egypt after last
year's overthrow of Hosni Mubarak, whose government neglected
development of the industry for ideological reasons. Egypt's new
government, led by an Islamist president, aims to expand the
industry.
After Shekra grows in Egypt, it will seek to expand into
other African and Muslim countries, Boseli added.
