LONDON Oct 30 The United Arab Emirates plans to
develop an independent authority which will supervise the
country's Islamic finance industry, backed by specific
legislation, central bank governor Sultan Nasser al-Suweidi said
on Wednesday.
A centralised approach to supervising Islamic finance is
increasingly being adopted around the globe, as regulators try
to standardise industry practices and improve consumer
perceptions.
"We will have a sharia authority or a board, that will be
outside the central bank," Suweidi told Reuters on the sidelines
of the World Islamic Economic Forum in London.
Legislation which is being developed by the UAE government
would enhance the authority's ability to influence industry
practices.
"There is a law that is going to be out...I will not give a
time frame but normally those take one year, one year and a half
in the UAE," Suweidi said.
Sharia boards are groups of scholars which rule on whether
financial instruments and activities are religiously
permissible. Gulf countries have in the past tended to follow a
loose, decentralised model of Islamic finance regulation,
leaving much of it to sharia boards at individual banks and
finance firms.
But the rulings of different sharia boards can be
inconsistent or leave scholars open to suggestions of conflicts
of interest. So in recent months some countries, including Oman,
Pakistan, Morocco and Nigeria, have followed Malaysia's example
by introducing a central sharia board that can impose its will
around the country.
Dubai's decision could help its drive to become a global
centre for Islamic business; it wants to develop a set of
standards, not just in finance but also in other areas such as
halal food processing, which would become accepted
internationally.
