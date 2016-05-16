JAKARTA May 16 Islamic finance institutions
will present a set of guidelines for Muslim charitable
institutions later this month, as the industry looks to develop
a more efficient use of their assets, an Indonesian central bank
official told Reuters.
Islamic endowments (awqaf) and alms-giving (zakat) have been
in existence for centuries and hold billions of dollars in
assets around the globe, but they are often criticised for being
poorly managed.
A set of guiding core principles for zakat has now been
completed and will be unveiled at an upcoming United Nations
summit in Istanbul, said Indonesian central bank deputy governor
Perry Warjiyo.
Similar rules for awqaf are also in development, Warjiyo
said on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the Islamic
Development Bank Group being held in Jakarta.
Indonesia's central bank is hosting some of the technical
discussions for developing the core principles, as it hopes to
strengthen the auditing function and professional management of
such entities.
Reliable statistics are scarce, but awqaf are believed to
hold large portfolios of real estate, commercial enterprises,
cash, equities and other assets, with some estimates as high as
$1 trillion worth of assets held globally.
In Indonesia alone, registered land from awqaf stands at
1,400 square kilometres with an estimated market value of around
$60 billion, according to the country's Ministry of Finance.
