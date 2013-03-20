* Awqaf seen as less efficient sector of Middle East
economies
* Investment firms, governments want to boost their returns
* Could affect tens of billions of dollars of assets
* Awqaf may play role of pension funds in financial markets
* Move beyond traditional projects to areas such as
sustainable energy
By Bernardo Vizcaino
DUBAI, March 20 A fund management venture set up
in Dubai this month is taking aim at one of the great backwaters
of the Middle Eastern economy: Islamic endowments, which control
tens of billions of dollars of assets around the region.
The endowments, known as awqaf, receive donations from
Muslims to operate specific social projects, such as mosques,
schools and welfare schemes. The system goes back more than a
thousand years, to soon after the birth of Islam.
Over the past few decades, as Middle Eastern populations
have grown and the Gulf's oil industry has boomed, awqaf have
amassed a vast array of assets, from real estate to cash
holdings, equities and even valuable books.
But the management of these assets has failed to keep up
with their expansion; money is often tied up in property or bank
deposits that earn miniscule or even zero returns, analysts of
the industry say. That imposes a heavy economic cost on a region
which is struggling to boost private sector growth.
A movement to apply modern management techniques to awqaf is
now emerging and if it succeeds in boosting returns, Middle
Eastern financial markets and economies could benefit.
Basic changes in asset management methods could improve
awqaf yields globally by between 1.5 and 2 percentage points,
according to consultants Ernst & Young.
This could see up to $2.5 billion of additional returns from
awqaf assets plowed back through Islamic financial institutions
every year, said Ashar Nazim, Islamic financial services leader
at the firm.
"Awqaf can be a source of long-term liabilities that the
industry is desperately seeking," he said.
IMPERIAL AWQAF
Awqaf reached their heyday during the Ottoman empire, which
ruled much of the Middle East for centuries. Historians estimate
that an one stage, the endowments owned over 50 percent of real
estate in major cities and a third of farmland. Some imperial
awqaf even functioned as an early form of social security.
The endowments waned in the 19th and early 20th centuries as
the Ottaman state and other authorities increasingly intervened
in their operations. But they are still important; Safa
Investment Services, a Swiss-Saudi venture which caters to them,
estimates awqaf in Saudi Arabia alone now control between $100
billion and $250 billion of assets.
There is little data on the extent to which endowments'
returns lag professionally managed funds, because the vast
majority of awqaf do not disclose full financial figures. But
since awqaf have traditionally been run mainly by administrators
rather than return-maximising investment managers, the
underperformance is believed to be considerable.
Ahmed al-Najjar, a member of the economic policy committee
of Egypt's Freedom and Justice Party, estimates awqaf in his
country hold half a trillion Egyptian pounds ($75 billion) of
assets and are earning near-zero returns.
"The level of managing awqaf funds in a sophisticated and
professional manner is below par in its potential," said New
York-based Rafi-uddin Shikoh, chief executive of DinarStandard,
a research and advisory firm focused on emerging Muslim markets.
There are signs this situation will change, however, as
professional investment firms, sensing a business opportunity
and encouraged by the growth of Islamic finance during the
global credit crisis, offer their services to awqaf - in some
cases with the encouragement of governments which want to
energise the sector.
This month, for example, Dubai's Noor Investment Group and
the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation (AMAF), a Dubai
government body which runs endowments, launched NoorAwqaf, an
advisory firm that will specialise in managing endowment assets.
"What we are trying to do here is provide a professional
platform that is regulated and transparent on the way we do
business," said Hussain Al Qemzi, group chief executive of Noor
Investment.
NoorAwqaf's plans include setting up a real estate advisory
unit to help awqaf earn better returns from their properties. By
pooling money from various awqaf, it hopes to be able to channel
investments into larger and more lucrative projects.
In November, California-based brokerage Noriba Investing
signed its first awqaf client in the United States, and it
intends to establish a presence in the Gulf soon, said chief
executive Ahmad Bassam. "We are building a team around this area
- it's an open market for us right now."
Mohieddine Kronfol, chief investment officer for Middle East
fixed income at Franklin Templeton Investments, a leading global
investment company, said that as big, long-term investors, awqaf
could in some ways play the financial market role that pension
funds fill in the West.
POLICY
Some governments are revising regulations to make this
easier. In Egypt, an Islamic finance law passed by parliament
this week will allow awqaf to raise money through Islamic bonds,
and encourage their formation not through a single donor but via
multiple subscriptions to a public offer, Najjar told Reuters.
Other Gulf states, including Oman which is in the process of
opening its capital markets to Islamic finance, are considering
ways to improve the "level of rigour" of their awqaf, said Nazim
at Ernst & Young.
A number of awqaf publicly recognise a need to improve the
way in which the industry operates.
"We want to do things to bring the awqaf back into an era
where they really flourished and benefited the community," said
Tayeb Abdel Rahman Al Rayes, secretary-general of AMAF, which
says it holds over 1.5 billion dirhams ($408 million) of assets
that generated rental income of 114.6 million dirhams in 2012.
AMAF has been exploring cooperation with awqaf outside the
United Arab Emirates, such as a venture underway with a New
Zealand endowment to make products derived from sheep, and has
begun to focus on energy-saving projects. An orphanage which it
plans in the UAE will have a modular design, so that parts of
the property can be leased to outside tenants to help cover
running costs.
The UAE government's General Authority of Islamic Affairs
and Endowments (GAIAE), which oversees awqaf activities in the
UAE, has broadened its use of external advisors, said Khaled Al
Neyadi, an executive manager at GAIAE.
"We want to make sure their money is in safe hands. We are
open to investment outside the UAE, as long as it is advised
properly," he said.
GAIAE's budget for 2013 is 240 million dirhams, up from 17
million dirhams in 2006 when it was established, Al Neyadi said.
The awqaf run by GAIAE seek annual returns of up to 10 percent
on their investments, with as much as 5 percent of their money
allocated to Islamic bonds, he added.
In the long run, awqaf which earn higher returns and are
financially more efficient could benefit economies by moving
beyond traditional projects such as schools into areas such as
sustainable energy and vocational training, some hope.
"Awqaf, in their modernised form, can strengthen civil
society across the Islamic world," said Timur Khan, professor of
economics and political science at Duke University in the United
States.
