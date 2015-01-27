Jan 27 An investment group based in Dubai and
Luxembourg has launched an Islamic trade receivables financing
platform catering to the Gulf region's small businesses, with
plans to tap the capital markets to fund the venture, its chief
executive told Reuters.
Tawreeq Holdings developed the concept over the past year
and a half, aiming to give smaller firms a funding alternative
to bank loans, which can be cumbersome and costly for most, said
chief executive Haitham Al Refaie.
Besides start-up capital from regional investors, the firm
plans to raise additional funds, he added without giving
monetary figures. "We are in the process of launching
our investment funds and sukuk to attract liquidity from
international investors."
In conventional factoring, a bank takes over a firm's
receivables and collects payments on them, while charging
interest on a loan extended to the firm.
Interest is banned in Islamic finance so other structures
must be used. Sharia-compliant factoring is rare in the Gulf,
although it is offered in Malaysia under a format that involves
the sale of debt for cash, with Islamic banks serving as
intermediaries. Many scholars outside Malaysia view the format,
known as bai al dayn, as impermissible.
Tawreeq's platform provides sharia-compliant factoring by
connecting corporates, suppliers and investors to securitise
trade receivables, said Al Refaie, a former head of the business
banking group at National Bank of Abu Dhabi.
The system provides financing across the entire supply chain
by allowing buyers and suppliers to transact directly with each
other, he said. He declined to give more details, saying it was
a proprietary system.
"Conventional factoring is more a form of discounting bills,
while our model is about the collaboration of buyers and
suppliers to offer complete cash-flow solutions."
Fewer than a third of banks in the Gulf offer
sharia-compliant factoring services, a study commissioned by the
International Finance Corp said last June.
