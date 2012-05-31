SYDNEY May 31 The Islamic investment sector can
widen its customer base by adopting a socially responsible
model, according to industry experts, but distribution channels,
a sophisticated investor base and incentive schemes need to be
enhanced first.
The links between Islamic finance and socially responsible
investments (SRI) are not new, but the former needs a similar
transformation which brought SRI into the mainstream.
"The common synergy between the two investor classes should
be exploited," said Lynette D'Souza, head of investment
strategies group at Saudi-based NCB Capital, at an Islamic
conference held in Manama last week. This can lead to greater
economies of scale, she added.
Islamic banks are keen to build such scale in order to
reverse downward trends in efficiency and profitability,
according to an April report by A.T. Kearney.
Islamic finance, with strong roots in the Middle East and
Southeast Asia, adheres to religious principles which forbid
investing in gambling, tobacco and alcohol. This resembles the
screening methodology used by the SRI industry, which has
strongholds in North America and Europe.
The limited geographical overlap has caused problems for
Islamic banks with little international distribution capability,
frustrating both established and new fund managers seeking
critical mass to make their products economically viable.
DISCRETION AND INCENTIVES
Assets in Islamic funds, estimated at $58 billion, have
marginally changed in the last two years reaching a ceiling of
800 products.
"The industry can break out of these figures by going
cross-border," said Sohail Jaffer, deputy chief executive at
Dubai-based FWU Global Takaful Solutions. But managers need to
get their "international marketing act" together, he said.
Fund houses such as AmInvestment, NCB, and Al Rajhi have
sought distribution using UCITS, a passport for investment
products, with mixed results. Instead of a regional canvas, they
"should focus on two or three markets", Jaffer said.
Others have opted for incubation, investing four to five
years to build a track record, according to Noripah Kamso, chief
executive of Malaysia's CIMB-Principal Islamic Asset Management.
SRI had a similar slowdown a decade ago which ushered in the
era of discretionary mandates - currently over 90 percent of SRI
assets are managed this way, according to Eurosif. This business
model is making inroads in Islamic finance, with some fund
managers outsourcing the advisory skill-set.
In March, Saudi-based NCB Capital signed two leading asset
managers, TCW and Amundi, to manage seven international equity
funds worth a combined $550 million.
An established track record was key to the proposition, Fadi
El Khoury, head of Middle East distribution at Amundi, told
Reuters. The firm manages $1.4 billion in Islamic assets, across
10 mandates and three funds.
Growth in SRI is also linked to institutional backing from
pensions and endowments. There is no equivalent in Islamic
finance, but takaful (Islamic insurance) is a contender.
"Takaful is one of the most important trends emerging in the
Islamic investment industry," Ruggiero Lomonaco, executive
director for Middle East and Africa at the Royal Bank of
Scotland, told Reuters.
But takaful alone might not be enough.
"You need drivers, a pension culture...to incentivize people
to go into the markets," said Ken Owens, partner at PWC Ireland.
Incentives such as pension disclosure regulation, enacted
across Europe over the last decade, boosted allocation into SRI.
Institutional investors cite such directives as a key reason for
investing ethically, according to the Social Investment Forum.
Such schemes are absent in Islamic finance and the industry
lacks a champion to promote the cause, while information portals
like Eurosif and the Social Investment Forum have taken the role
in SRI. This lobbying is unmatched in Islamic finance, but by
drawing parallels, a cohesive voice is gradually emerging.
(Editing by Nick Macfie)