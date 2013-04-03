By Bernardo Vizcaino
| DUBAI, April 3
Jeddah-based investment firm
Sedco Capital aims to expand its range of Islamic funds to more
than 15 by year-end, a sign of improving financial market
sentiment and changing investor attitudes in Saudi Arabia.
The plan adds momentum to the Gulf's Islamic funds industry,
which has been hurt by the global financial crisis but is now
attracting regional firms such as Qatar's QInvest, which aims to
launch 30 funds.
Sedco Capital, a fully owned subsidiary of Sedco Holding,
intends to raise assets under management on its Luxembourg fund
platform to $1.6 billion by year-end from $1 billion now, said
chief executive Hasan Aljabri.
"We plan to expand our range of asset classes and will be
introducing products in commodities, real estate and private
equities," Aljabri said. "We have definitely seen growth in
asset management companies setting up in Saudi Arabia."
Saudi-based firms Aljazira Capital, Alkhabeer Capital, KSB
Capital, MEFIC Capital, Al Rajhi Capital and Alawwal Capital
launched Islamic funds in 2012.
Sedco Capital now has seven Islamic funds in Luxembourg,
Aljabri said. In May and July last year, it launched five
Islamic funds including a rare REITs (Real Estate Investment
Trusts) fund, which invests in income properties that are listed
on stock exchanges around the world.
SUKUK
Product demand is being fuelled by Saudi investors'
increasing interest in sukuk (Islamic bonds), Aljabri said.
Last month, the firm launched an Islamic fixed income fund
with an initial $100 million alongside an Islamic global equity
fund with $150 million, both using Credit Suisse as investment
manager.
The fixed income fund invests in Islamic money market
instruments, with up to 40 percent of its assets in sukuk. The
sukuk can be southeast Asian as well as Gulf issues, a rare
mandate because Gulf-based sharia scholars have traditionally
shunned sukuk from Malaysia, a major Islamic finance market.
Some Gulf scholars argue that the way in which some sukuk
are traded in Malaysia is at odds with Islamic principles, which
ban monetary speculation.
However, Gulf scholars have also approved products that are
just as contentious; Saudi Arabia is one of the largest markets
for commodity murabaha, a common cost-plus-profit arrangement
which is criticised as not being sufficiently based on real
economic activity, another Islamic principle.
In order to provide a unified view of sharia compliance, the
Sedco Capital funds are approved by a panel of three religious
scholars from Malaysia, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, Aljabri said.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)