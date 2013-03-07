By Bernardo Vizcaino
| DUBAI, March 7
DUBAI, March 7 Islamic fund managers in the Gulf
are increasingly choosing foreign domiciles for their products,
favouring their cost- efficiency and reputation for strong
regulation as investors seek to avoid any suspicion of money
laundering or tax evasion.
The last few years have been difficult for the Gulf's
Islamic fund industry as a whole; Western firms pulled out as
they were hurt by the global financial crisis, and as slumping
equity markets reduced investor interest.
The fund arms of UBS, Citigroup, Allianz, Deutsche Bank,
Credit Suisse and HSBC have liquidated some or all of their
Islamic funds. In total, 88 funds have been liquidated globally
in the last two years.
Launches of all types of Islamic funds globally, including
locally domiciled ones, fell to 54 last year from 60 in 2011.
But the number of foreign-domiciled launches actually rose, to
15 from five, according to data from Lipper, a unit of Thomson
Reuters.
The vast majority of the new foreign-domiciled funds focus
on customers from the Gulf and the Middle East; they are being
domiciled abroad largely because of a tightening global
regulatory environment.
"Fund sponsors are sensitive to perceptions that some of
these are viewed as being lax from a regulatory perspective or
as tax havens," said Muneer Khan, Dubai-based partner at law
firm Simmons & Simmons.
"Regional managers are starting to move towards more
reputable regulated domiciles for fund domiciliation and
investment management, as they seek to meet investor
expectations and concerns around governance and regulatory
oversight."
LUXEMBOURG FUNDS
Sedco Capital, part of Saudi Arabia's Sedco Holding,
launched five Luxembourg funds in 2012, raising $345 million by
the end of last year, Lipper data showed. In November, Sedco
said it planned an additional fund and expected to double the
firm's assets under management in the next five to seven years.
Saudi Arabia's NCB Capital launched two Irish-domiciled
funds in December, and said it planned to add more in coming
years, including an Islamic bond fund.
Clamp-downs by U.S. and European regulators have increased
investors' preference for domiciles with strong tax and
anti-money laundering credentials, fund managers said. This
appears to be benefitting domiciles in Europe and the Caribbean
at the expense of domiciles in the Gulf.
"The international perception of certain local regulators in
the Middle East is that they are not engaged or approachable,
that it takes too long to obtain authorisations and their
regulations are not sufficiently clear or developed," Khan said.
Belgium-based Laurent Marliere, general manager of ISFIN, a
global network of Islamic finance law firms, said that under the
new U.S. Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act, fund management
firms around the world would be required to report more detailed
information on income earned by their U.S. account holders, or
face harsh penalties.
Starting in April, individuals who own British property
through offshore firms will be liable for new taxes, he added.
"Some offshore jurisdictions have been smarter than others
to attract Islamic investments. For example, the Cayman Islands
introduced dual language - Arabic and English - registration,"
Marliere said.
Last year, Dubai-based Rasmala Investment Bank and Qatar's
Tebyan Asset Management opted for Cayman domiciles for their
respective sukuk and equity funds. QInvest Wealth Management,
part of Doha-based investment bank QInvest, launched four
Cayman-domiciled funds in mid-2012.
In addition to the pull factor of the foreign centres'
strong regulatory reputations, there is a potential push factor:
some fund managers in the Gulf are being forced to adapt to
domestic legislative changes, such as new regulations from the
Emirates Securities and Commodities Authority in the United Arab
Emirates, said Bishr Shiblaq, head of the Dubai representative
office of law firm Arendt & Medernach.
DISTRIBUTION
European jurisdictions such as Ireland and Luxembourg fall
under Europe's UCITS regulatory regime, which acts as a passport
enabling firms to freely sell regulated investment funds across
Europe and in other countries. There are now 33 Islamic funds
based in Ireland and Luxembourg, according to Lipper.
As fund-raising has become more difficult, Islamic fund
managers have been trying to appeal to their existing investor
bases in the Gulf, but also to tap into new markets using UCITS,
said Shiblaq.
The ability to launch several products under a single
umbrella fund is a key advantage of the UCITS regime.
International domiciles such as Luxembourg, Ireland, Cayman and
Jersey allow the establishment of umbrella funds, whereas in the
Gulf umbrella options are more limited, said Khan.
Regulators in the Gulf have begun to appreciate the
strengths of UCITS and are considering how to integrate it into
their markets, he added.
"Rules for the distribution of foreign funds in the region
are tightening up and regulators, such as the SCA in the UAE,
are beginning to differentiate between UCITS and non-UCITS
funds."
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)