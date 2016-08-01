SYDNEY Aug 1 Australian fund manager Crescent
Wealth said on Monday it had launched an Islamic property fund
in Malaysia alongside KAF Investment Funds Berhad, aiming to tap
one of the largest markets for sharia-compliant financial
products.
The launch comes as Islamic finance is making inroads in
non-traditional markets such as Australia, where the government
recently proposed removing tax barriers to such asset-backed
financing arrangements.
Crescent Wealth, established in 2011, opened an office in
Malaysia last year seeking to widen its customer base and is
aiming to replicate this approach in other markets.
"Malaysia is a global centre for Islamic finance. Our
success here will build a strong precedent for other markets,"
said Talal Yassine, managing director of Crescent Wealth.
"We continue to build our plans to launch similar
collaborations in the United Arab Emirates, Brunei, South
Africa and Indonesia."
The fund would provide Malaysian investors with exposure to
Australia's property market, feeding into a commercial property
fund launched by Crescent in 2013.
Malaysian investors are the fourth-largest source of
approved property investment into Australia, according to the
Foreign Investment Review Board, after those from China, the
United States and Canada.
Crescent launched Australia's first Islamic pension fund in
2012 and currently has around A$200 million in assets under
management across its investment funds which include cash, real
estate and domestic and international equities.
Islamic finance has gradually expanded in Australia, with
National Australia Bank Ltd helping fund a A$160 million ($114
million) Brisbane property purchase in February, after its
maiden Islamic finance deal in August of last year.
The government's proposed tax changes will only become
effective in 2018, but this could increase the number of such
transactions by ensuring tax treatment is similar to other
interest-based financial arrangements.
Islamic financial contracts follows religious principles
such as bans on interest and gambling, which often require
multiple transfers of titles of underlying assets that can
attract double or even triple tax charges.
