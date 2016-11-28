(Updates with comments)
By Bernardo Vizcaino
Nov 28 The Bahrain-based group that issues
guidelines generally followed by Islamic financial institutions
has approved a sharia standard for gold-based products in a bid
to expand the use of bullion in Islamic finance.
Traditionally, gold has been viewed as a currency in Islamic
finance, confining it to spot trades in fixed weights and
measures. Investors have been unable to speculate on its future
value and there has been no clear policy on how to trade gold.
The Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic
Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) approved the final version of
its new standard on gold and trading controls last week and an
official launch will be announced soon, it said in a statement.
The new standard addresses issues such as collateral,
set-off, screening and the exchange of gold in spot and deferred
transactions. Sharia compliant products backed by gold could
include exchange-traded funds and savings accounts.
AAOIFI issues guidelines that are followed wholly or in part
by Islamic financial institutions across the world, so its
efforts would help align the industry to global practices.
Uncertainty about how gold can be used in Islamic finance
has kept sharia-compliant bullion transactions at a minimum,
Matthew Keen, founder of Dubai-based precious metals consultancy
Evidens and an adviser to the World Gold Council, said.
London-based ETF Securities, for example, launched a
sharia-compliant exchange-traded commodity product for gold,
silver, platinum and palladium in 2008 but it never gained
traction.
"There is such a lack of understanding of what sharia law
would mean in terms of gold investing and this standard would at
least provide a common ground," ETF Securities director of
commodity research Nitesh Shah said.
"However, this is not going to be a game changer for global
gold consumption," he said, as sharia law does not prohibit the
ownership of gold jewellery or coins.
The final standard will be made available on a complimentary
basis by AAOIFI and the World Gold Council (WGC), an industry
organisation that supported the development of the standard.
Proponents hope the new guidance will help address muted
consumer appetite for gold in the Middle East, where demand has
actually fallen in recent years.
With Islamic financial assets seen at about $2 trillion, a
one percent allocation to gold would boost demand by $20
billion, or about 500 tonnes.
"I am a bit sceptical as even in the developed world, where
access to gold investing has been there for many decades, you
don't see a one or two percent of anyone's aggregate portfolio
allocated to gold, so it is highly unlikely in a new emerging
market," Shah at ETF Securities said.
AAOIFI also approved a standard on the liability of
investment managers, which addresses issues including negligence
and breach of contract. It details liability on the part of
service agents in transactions including Islamic bonds (sukuk)
and in syndicated financing contracts and other products.
