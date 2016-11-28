Nov 28 The Bahrain-based Accounting and Auditing
Organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) said on
Monday it had approved a sharia standard for gold-based
products, a move aimed at expanding the use of bullion in
Islamic finance.
Traditionally, gold has been treated as a currency in
Islamic finance which has confined its use to spot transactions,
but fresh guidance from AAOIFI is expected to spawn a wave of
product development in the industry.
AAOIFI approved the final version of the standard on gold
and its trading controls during a meeting of its sharia board
held last week, the industry body said in a statement seen by
Reuters.
This followed a year-long effort that included public
hearings held in Oman, Sudan and Malaysia over the past few
months, as well as a series of meetings of a dedicated AAOIFI
subcommittee.
An official launch would be announced shortly, AAOIFI said.
The new standard addresses issues including collateral,
set-off, screening and the exchange of gold in spot and deferred
transactions. Sharia compliant products backed by gold could
include exchange traded funds and savings accounts.
In a sign of market interest, the final standard will be
made available on a complimentary basis by both AAOIFI and the
World Gold Council, an industry body which supported the
development of the standard.
Proponents hope the new guidance will help address muted
consumer appetite for gold in the Middle East region, where
demand has actually fallen in recent years.
AAOIFI also approved a standard on liability of investment
managers, which addresses issues including negligence and breach
of contracts.
The standard also details liability on the part of service
agents in transactions including Islamic bonds (sukuk) and in
syndicated financing contracts and other products.
