LONDON Oct 30 Some of the world's most
well-known Islamic scholars are launching a self-regulating
professional association that will develop training and
professional conduct standards for the gatekeepers of Islamic
finance.
The Association of Sharia Scholars in Islamic Finance
(ASSIF), a British-registered charity, will address a
longstanding problem in the industry: the lack of a clear,
commonly recognised set of qualifications for scholars.
Boards of sharia scholars at financial institutions rule on
whether activities and products follow religious principles such
as bans on interest payments and monetary speculation.
But scholars' rulings can contradict each other, confusing
investors, and the approval process is open to accusations of
conflicts of interest, since scholars are paid by the
institutions whose products they vet.
The new association aims to work with the industry's
existing bodies around the globe rather than replace them, Mufti
Abdul Kadir Barkatullah, ASSIF's deputy president, said on the
sidelines of the World Islamic Economic Forum in London.
"ASSIF will help to organise advisory providers by a
verifiable unified standard of sharia guidance."
The association could thus promote greater uniformity and
consistency among sharia boards' rulings and in standard-setting
for the industry.
"We expect professional code of conduct and continuous
professional development (standards) to be issued by mid-
February 2014," Barkatullah said.
Currently, standards set by industry bodies such as the
Bahrain-based Accounting and Auditing Organisation for Islamic
Financial Institutions are enforced in full or in part by some
countries but not all of them.
Furthermore, the standards focus on the intricacies of
Islamic financial instruments and their accounting treatment,
rather than scholars' qualifications or their professional
conduct.
"ASSIF will raise professional standards and assist towards
excellence along with other industry standards such as lawyers
and accountants," said Barkatullah.
The association's work may complement efforts by
organisations such as the Malaysian-based Association of Sharia
Advisers in Islamic Finance (ASAS), set up in 2011, which has
similar objectives but only a local mandate.
ASSIF will have a governing council of between 10 and 30
scholars, and already counts prominent scholars from the Arab
world, Malaysia and Britain as trustees and co-founders.
These include Bahrain's Sheikh Nizam Yaquby, Syria's Abdul
Sattar Abu Ghuddah, Saudi Arabia's Mohamed Ali Elgari, and
Malaysia's Mohamad Akram Laldin. Together they share close to
270 seats in sharia boards around the world.
