DUBAI May 22 Islamic Development Bank
, which provides financing and loans in Muslim
countries, has more than tripled its authorised capital to $150
billion to better support development projects in its 56 member
nations, the bank said on Wednesday.
The increase in capital, which was last raised in 2006, will
allow the IDB to finance more and bigger schemes, said Davlatali
Saidov, chairman of the IDB board of governors.
Energy, transportation, and water and sanitation projects
make up about 60 percent of the portfolio of the AAA-rated IDB,
which also sets up and manages funds in accordance with sharia
principles.
The bank, whose largest shareholder is Saudi Arabia with
23.6 percent, has also mandated six banks for a five-year $1
billion sukuk, or Islamic bond, which will be dually listed in
London and Malaysia.
The IDB added that it would tap the sukuk market
periodically in the future but gave no details.
The joint lead managers of the sukuk are Qatar's Barwa Bank,
BNP Paribas, CIMB, HSBC, NCB Capital - the
investment banking arm of Saudi's National Commercial Bank
- and Standard Chartered Bank.
Earlier this month, IDB president Ahmad Mohamed Ali called
for the creation of a global sharia advisory board to establish
greater uniformity within Islamic financing, which has its
centres in the Middle East and southeast Asia.
Adopting a centralised format for supervising
sharia-compliant banking products is gaining favour across the
globe, as regulators seek to standardise industry practices and
improve consumer perceptions.
Islamic banking assets at commercial banks reached $1.55
trillion globally at the end of 2012, and are projected to
exceed $2 trillion by 2015, according to consultants Ernst &
Young.