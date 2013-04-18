* Designed to fill product gap in Islamic finance
* Saudi pull-out from IILM hints at tensions within body
* Exit blocks IILM's concept of "universal sukuk"
* But Saudi, other banks may still buy the issue
* Strong demand expected from mutual funds as well as banks
By Bernardo Vizcaino
DUBAI, April 18 A surprise pull-out of Saudi
Arabia from the International Islamic Liquidity Management Corp
(IILM) may have deprived the body of a top credit rating, but
its debut sukuk issue still looks set to be welcomed by a wide
range of investors.
The Kuala Lumpur-based IILM, backed by central banks from
the Middle East and Asia, said this month that it planned to
issue as much as $500 million through its maiden sukuk programme
in the second quarter of this year.
The long-awaited announcement was overshadowed by the
unexpected news just three days earlier that the Saudi central
bank had abruptly left the IILM's governing board, selling its
shareholding to Qatar and Malaysia.
Saudi Arabia, the largest Arab economy, is home to some of
the world's biggest Islamic banks, raising concern that the
Saudi pull-out could remove a key source of demand for the
sukuk.
But industry executives told Reuters that the pull-out would
not necessarily deter Saudi commercial banks from buying the
IILM sukuk - and that even if it did, demand in other countries
would be more than ample.
"The IILM will be a milestone for the global integration of
liquidity management in Islamic banking," said Ayhan Keser, an
executive vice president at Albaraka Turk, one of the
dealer banks which will be responsible for ensuring a secondary
market in the IILM sukuk.
"Banks that have the IILM sukuk will have a chance to use
them in open market operations. For this reason the secondary
market is expected to be highly active, being an alternative
investment source for both banks and their customers."
WEAKNESS
The IILM was founded in 2010 to address an obstacle to the
growth of Islamic finance: a lack of highly rated, short-term
financial instruments that banks and other firms could trade and
hold to manage their short-term funds.
It has still not made its first sukuk issue because it has
struggled since its birth with problems such as finding suitable
assets to back the bonds. The IILM delayed its first issue
several times and replaced its chief executive last October.
Such problems may have been behind the Saudi pull-out,
though senior officials from the IILM and the central banks
involved have not given a clear account of Riyadh's motives.
Some bankers say they believe Saudi Arabia's conservative
central bank does not want to be involved in any way in the
issuance or trading of the sukuk; issuing such multilateral
instruments is not part of the normal role of a central bank.
Others said Saudi Arabia might have pulled out over the
IILM's desire to have its sukuk rated as highly as possible.
Standard & Poor's rated it A-1; to have obtained S&P's highest
short-term rating of A-1+, the sukuk would probably have
required assets from Saudi Arabia, which has that rating.
An A-1+ rating would have allowed the IILM to offer an
ultra-safe, globally tradeable instrument known as a "universal
sukuk", which the IILM originally envisaged.
"There was early in the IILM conception time an idea about
universal sukuk. We were enthusiastic about the idea...but it
seems it did not work, and probably that is why some
stakeholders withdrew," said Tariqullah Khan, professor of
Islamic finance at the Qatar Foundation.
CHALLENGE
But even without a top rating the IILM sukuk, which will
have maturities of up to one year, may be popular enough to
challenge current money market tools used by Islamic banks such
as wakala and commodity murabaha contracts.
"These are fixed-term instruments and generally cannot be
traded," Jason Kabel, head of fixed income at Bank of London and
the Middle East (BLME), said of the current tools.
"The IILM sukuk will change this and bring Islamic finance
even closer to competing on a level playing field with the
conventional world."
Depending on the tenors, likely buyers of the IILM sukuk may
include Islamic money market funds as well as the treasury
departments of Islamic banks, said Doug Bitcon, Dubai-based head
of fixed income funds and portfolios at Rasmala Investment Bank.
"A tenor of three to 12 months would be more attractive to
Islamic liquidity funds, although should an active secondary
market develop, I would expect Islamic treasury departments to
also invest in the longer-dated (12-month) paper."
The IILM has still not revealed important details of its
planned sukuk, including their structures and the assets on
which they will be based. It has also not announced the full
list of dealer banks, although Standard Chartered will be
primary dealer, according to S&P.
The IILM has said, however, that it plans eventually to
increase its issuance to as much as $3 billion. If it succeeds
in creating a consistent stream of liquid sukuk, that could help
break the buy-and-hold approach of many Islamic investors, an
approach that has stifled secondary market activity.
"Regular repeat issuance would assist, as holders of the
sukuk who required liquidity would be less concerned about
selling if they knew that there will be another issuance in a
week or two," Bitcon said.
Salman Al Sairafi, head of fixed income at NCB Capital,
Saudi Arabia's largest asset manager, said Saudi commercial
banks could welcome an additional liquidity management tool.
"The IILM sukuk will definitely help and I think we need
more issuance of this type. It can be a useful tool as there is
still a product gap that needs to be filled, similar to
corporate paper."
Bahraini lenders may use it as well, even though Bahrain is
not a member of the IILM, said Noor Abid Sharif, treasury and
financial markets analyst at Bahrain's Al Salam Bank.
A key factor will be the yield that the IILM sukuk pays
versus the cost of funds at individual banks.
With an A-1 rating from S&P, the IILM issuance could offer a
return of 1.5 percent to 2 percent, said Sharif, who stressed
that he was commenting in a personal capacity. "For banks in
Saudi and Qatar, it makes a lot of sense," he said.
BLME's Kabel said such a safe asset might also attract
institutions further afield. "If the yield is attractive, then
conventional money market funds will also look at the issue."
(Additional reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah in Kuala Lumpur;
Editing by Andrew Torchia)