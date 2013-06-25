ABUJA/DUBAI, June 25 Management of the
International Islamic Liquidity Management Corp (IILM) is
meeting this week to try to minimise delays to the issue of its
first sukuk, a source close to the programme said on Tuesday.
The official, who cannot be named as he is not authorised to
speak publicly to media, said the meeting would discuss
regulatory treatment of the sukuk, the last remaining hurdle
before issuance.
"With regulatory challenges this has been delayed, but
definitely we will issue this year," the source told Reuters.
"They are doing their workshop this week and hopefully with that
I think the issuance will go ahead."
The Malaysia-based IILM, backed by central banks from the
Middle East and Asia, said in April that it planned to issue as
much as $500 million of sukuk in the second quarter of this
year, with more issues to follow later.
It aims to address a shortage of highly liquid,
investment-grade financial instruments which Islamic banks
around the world can use to help them manage their short-term
funding needs.
"It was supposed to be this month but because of the
challenges of the asset structure...there were some fine issues
regarding the regulatory treatment," the source said without
elaborating on the problems.
He also said the IILM now planned to issue on a quarterly
basis.
"There was a change in the structure. Initially it's going
be $500 million short-term, but the sukuk is going to be $2
billion...structured in tranches of short-term papers of $500
million each."
The IILM has not responded to requests for comment on its
sukuk plans.
IILM shareholders are the central banks and monetary
agencies of Indonesia, Luxembourg, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mauritius,
Nigeria, Qatar, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, as well as
the Islamic Development Bank.
The dollar-denominated sukuk programme, rated A-1 by S&P, is
to be backed by sovereign assets from member countries; Islamic
bonds do not pay interest but returns from physical assets.
