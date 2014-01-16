SYDNEY Jan 16 Malaysia-based International
Islamic Liquidity Management Corp (IILM) will expand its Islamic
bond programme by $370 million to $860 million next week,
increasing its issuance of short-term sukuk for the first time
since its launch last year.
The IILM, a consortium of central banks from Asia, the
Middle East and Africa, will conduct the auction of three-month
sukuk on Jan. 20, according to a filing with Malaysia's central
bank.
IILM sukuk are designed to meet a shortage of highly liquid,
investment-grade financial instruments which Islamic banks can
trade to manage their short-term funding needs.
The IILM sold $490 million worth of three-month paper in
separate auctions in August and November, while its plans call
for increasing issuance of sukuk to as much as $2 billion.
In November, the IILM also expanded the number of primary
dealers handling its Islamic bond programme to nine from seven,
adding Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and CIMB Bank Bhd
.
Shareholders of the IILM are the central banks of Indonesia,
Kuwait, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nigeria, Qatar, Turkey
and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the Jeddah-based
Islamic Development Bank.
