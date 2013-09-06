KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 Primary dealers of the
International Islamic Liquidity Management Corp (IILM) said
after enjoying healthy demand for its debut Islamic bond last
week, efforts were shifting to expand the distribution network
of buyers.
The $490 million, three-month sukuk was auctioned to seven
primary dealer banks, as the IILM aims to address a shortage of
financial instruments for Islamic banks to manage their
short-term funding needs.
With the structure and approvals now in place,
Malaysia-based IILM can shift its focus to establishing regular
issuance, decide on future tenors and possibly expand its
network.
"Ideally one of the next steps would be to develop an
issuance calendar. They will develop a plan in relation to the
other tenors," said Leon Koay, head of global markets and
co-head of wholesale banking at Standard Chartered Malaysia, one
of the seven primary dealers.
"They've been approved for $2 billion, they've got plenty of
runway. With this landmark issuance out of the way, the rest of
it would be easier."
A key element of the IILM, backed by nine central banks and
monetary agencies as well as the Islamic Development Bank
, is a network of dealer banks that ensure a secondary
market for sukuk.
"As primary dealer, we are obliged to participate in all
auctions conducted by IILM and at best, try to be the market
maker for the sukuk," Aria Putera Ismail, head of Islamic global
markets for Maybank Islamic, told Reuters.
"The market in general is still short of Islamic assets.
Hence, we expect that there will be continuous demand from
investors for such instruments."
CLARITY
With the sukuk now trading in the open market, prospective
buyers can observe the bid-ask spreads which reflect liquidity
in the market for IILM paper.
On Thursday, the first IILM sukuk had a sample best bid of
0.608 (for a block of $5 million) with a sample best offer of
0.525 (also for $5 million).
"This shows a perfectly normal and healthy secondary
market," said Jonathan Grosvenor, general manager of global
financial markets at KBL European Private Bankers,
the Luxembourg-based primary dealer for IILM.
The remaining IILM primary dealers are Kuwait Finance House
, AlBaraka Turk, National Bank of Abu Dhabi
and Qatar National Bank.
The sukuk was sold to primary dealers at 30 basis points
over the London interbank offered rate, seen as attractive
pricing for primary dealers to create a secondary market.
That spread was set by the IILM for the launch but going
forward it would be determined according to the auction process
by primary dealers, Grosvenor added.
As the market gains a better understanding of how the IILM
works, it could also attract a wider range of buyers.
KBL, for instance, has reached out to Islamic asset managers
and other regular buyers of such instruments in Europe, said
Grosvenor.
"We haven't made any calls to the Middle East and in a way
we are very complementary to IILM, we are adding something
different."
Better understanding of the IILM's structure could help to
market its offerings.
The IILM uses a wakala structure, according to a filing with
Malaysia's central bank. Wakala is a sharia-compliant agency
agreement where one party acts as agent (wakil) for another.
In a wakala sukuk, certificates are issued by an originator
to buy specific assets, which in turn are given to a wakil for
management, which charges a fee for its services. The originator
undertakes to buy the assets at maturity at an agreed price.