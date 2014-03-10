* Indonesia central bank looks for first IILM primary dealer
* Local banks have yet to buy or trade IILM Islamic bonds
* IILM has now set up working group to improve conditions
By Rieka Rahadiana and Bernardo Vizcaino
JAKARTA/SYDNEY, March 10 Indonesia's central
bank hopes to attract a local bank to sign up as primary dealer
for short-term sukuk, or Islamic bonds, issued by the
International Islamic Liquidity Management Corp (IILM), a body
it helped establish in 2010 to address a lack of highly-liquid
sharia compliant money market instruments.
Bank Indonesia is one of 10 shareholders in the
Malaysia-based institution, but it still lacks a local dealer
bank for IILM sukuk, bonds designed to help Islamic banks manage
their short-term liquidity - a longstanding industry challenge.
Indonesia is Southeast Asia's largest economy and the
world's most populous Muslim nation, but that potential has yet
to translate into the country's Islamic banking sector which
remains underdeveloped.
"There are no Islamic banks in Indonesia that have used or
bought IILM paper," Yati Kurniati, director of macroprudential
policy at Bank Indonesia told Reuters.
Since August last year, the IILM has issued three-month
sukuk from a $1.35 billion programme but secondary trading for
the paper has yet to fully develop, even though there are now
nine primary dealers globally to make a secondary market.
"IILM sukuk just got issued recently, with limited
outstanding, its illiquid and does not have secondary market.
Hence, IILM sukuk is not yet well known by Indonesia-based
primary dealers," Kurniati said.
A domestic primary dealer could help address this problem,
even though other dealer banks have an indirect presence in the
country, such as CIMB Islamic, Maybank Islamic
and Standard Chartered Bank.
Increased uptake of ILM sukuk could help the central bank
justify its $5 million shareholding in the IILM, the minimum
under the body's rules, as well as boost the prospects of the
country's Islamic financial sector.
Indonesia has 11 full-fledged Islamic banks and several
conventional banks have Islamic windows, which held combined
assets of 229.5 trillion rupiah ($18.9 billion) as of October,
central bank data showed.
The central bank estimates growth of Islamic banking assets
will slow this year due to rising pressure from trade deficits
and a depreciation in the rupiah.
AWARENESS
Authorities in Indonesia are keen to develop Islamic
banking, which accounts for 4.8 percent share of total banking
assets. This compares to over 20 percent in more mature Islamic
banking markets such as Malaysia and some Gulf Arab countries.
Indonesia's regulators are rolling out an array of policies
to boost the sector, including the introduction of Islamic
repurchase agreements to allow overnight transactions, which the
IILM sukuk can help facilitate.
The IILM has also launched an awareness programme across the
markets it serves, with a session scheduled in Jakarta on March
21 to introduce its sukuk to prospective primary dealers and the
wider market, said Kurniati.
"As a new instrument, the promotion of IILM sukuk will be
increased by the management. Currently, IILM is still trying to
increase the number of primary dealers and improve the secondary
market as well as repo (repurchase agreements)."
Last month, the IILM established a working group to help
drive such efforts, said Kurniati, adding that the body was also
considering issuing sukuk with different tenors.
The IILM programme, rated A-1 by Standard and Poor's, can
issue sukuk with maturities under one year although until now it
has only sold three-month paper.
Current shareholders of the IILM are the central banks of
Indonesia, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nigeria,
Qatar, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the
Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank.
