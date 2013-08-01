(Adds more details on bond issue)
By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Bernardo Vizcaino
KUALA LUMPUR Aug 1Malaysia-based International
Islamic Liquidity Management Corp (IILM) will issue its
long-awaited sukuk programme worth $490 million this month,
offering tenors of three months, the financial institution said
in a statement on Thursday.
The IILM, founded in October 2010, aims to address a major
weakness in Islamic finance: the shortage of highly-liquid
investment-grade financial instruments to help banks manage
their short-term funding needs.
It plans to raise the programme to as much as $3 billion,
aided by a multi-jurisdictional network of primary dealers that
will ensure a secondary market, which includes Albaraka Turk
and Standard Chartered as primary dealers.
The dollar-denominated sukuk programme, rated A-1 by S&P, is
backed by sovereign assets from member countries and will carry
maturities of up to one year, said the IILM. Islamic bonds do
not pay interest but offer returns from physical assets.
IILM delayed its maiden issue several times and replaced its
chief executive in October last year.
People familiar with the matter have said it encountered
complex issues involving regulations in various jurisdictions
and the choice of assets to back the sukuk.
While the executive's exit remains unexplained, the IILM
sukuk is poised to be welcome by a wide range of investors
including Saudi Arabian and Bahraini lenders as well as money
market funds.
"The IILM sukuk (will) have strong global support as they
represent a unique collaboration .. with the aim of enhancing
the financial stability and the efficient functioning of Islamic
financial markets," it said in the statement.
The remaining shareholders of the IILM are the central banks
and monetary agencies of Indonesia, Kuwait, Luxembourg,
Malaysia, Mauritius, Nigeria, Qatar, Turkey and the United Arab
Emirates, as well as the Islamic Development Bank.
Iran is a member of the IILM but not a shareholder.
In April, Saudi Arabia Monetary Agency's (SAMA) pulled out
of the IILM unexpectedly, depriving the IILM of a key founding
member, home to some of the world's largest Islamic banks
.
IILM also reshuffled its sharia board, losing four of its
original six members including senior Saudi and Qatari scholars
.
