Feb 18 Bankers and academics in Italy are
stepping up efforts to develop Islamic finance in the country, a
campaign which could benefit from growing economic links between
Gulf countries and the euro zone's third largest economy.
Islamic finance has so far made only marginal progress in
continental Europe, mainly in France and Germany. But Italy is
seeking trade and investment with wealthy Gulf Arab states as a
way to grow out of its debt problems.
Kuwait's sovereign wealth fund announced this month that it
would invest 500 million euros ($685 million) in Italian
companies in coordination with the Italian government's own
strategic investment fund. Italy made a similar deal with Qatar
last year.
Italy's trade ties with the Gulf are booming; its exports to
the United Arab Emirates hit 5.5 billion euros in 2012, a 16.7
percent rise from 2011, government data shows.
Only about 2 percent of Italy's population of 61 million are
Muslim. But the hope is that as Gulf companies and investors
increase their activities in Italy, Islamic finance - which
follows religious principles such as bans on interest payments
and pure monetary speculation - will follow.
Italian firms raising loans could use Islamic structures to
attract sharia-compliant banks from the Gulf, for example.
Italian bonds and equities could become attractive to Islamic
funds if they were certified as sharia-compliant.
"I think the development of sharia-compliant products is an
important opportunity for Italy - it might become one of the
drivers to get finally out of the economic crisis," said Enrico
Giustiniani, analyst at Banca Finnat Euramerica in
Rome.
"There is quite a big interest from Islamic funds and
Islamic institutional investors to invest in Italy, especially
in this period with many companies on sale."
INDEX
Banca Finnat has gone as far as designing a hypothetical
index of sharia-compliant stocks, which features some of the
country's best-known luxury brands, Giustiniani said.
"A specific index still does not exist, but the interest is
very high. The luxury sector is a brand required by foreign
institutional investors and it is a very important growth driver
for our country."
Gulf investors have already shown considerable interest in
Italy's luxury good firms; in 2012, for example, Italian fashion
brand Valentino was bought by Qatar's royal family.
Fondazione Istud, a Milan-based business school, plans to
establish an Islamic finance position this year, intended as a
venue for industry research and to develop proposals aimed at
Italian decision makers.
This would be the first structured attempt to provide
industry information and influence legislation, Marella
Caramazza, director-general of Fondazione Istud, told Reuters.
"Certainly regulators and practitioners seem to demonstrate
a general interest on this subject in our nation, but at the
same time tend to have a very conservative approach.
"At this stage, we are trying to involve stakeholders and
gather funds at different levels, in order to begin with the
activities," Caramazza added.
REGULATIONS
These activities should include a review of existing
regulations, mainly those covering real estate registration
taxes, said Hatem Abou Said, representative in Italy of
Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group (ABG).
Tax rules are particularly important for Islamic finance
because many of its asset-based transactions are vulnerable to
double taxation under conventional accounting methods;
addressing such barriers could lure Islamic banks to the market.
Currently, however, only broad discussions are taking place
with Italian policy makers and no specific agenda is in place,
said Francesca Brigandi, president of COMEDIT, the
Italian-Mediterranean and Gulf Countries Chamber of Commerce.
While political and legislative hurdles remain, Italy's
central bank is no stranger to Islamic finance as it monitors
the sector on a regular basis, though it does not have a
specific group studying Islamic finance, said a central bank
spokesman.
Its research department has conducted formal studies, held
seminars on Islamic finance as far back as 2009, and last year
co-hosted a forum with the Malaysian-based Islamic Financial
Services Board, one of the industry's standard setting bodies.
Rony Hamaui, chief executive of Milan-based Mediofactoring,
a fully owned subsidiary of Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's
biggest retail bank, said his and other Italian companies had
explored Islamic financing options in the past but did not do
deals, partly because of a lack of regulatory support in Italy.
However, deals could start to materialise - perhaps
involving Italian firms overseas - even without government
support, as companies increasingly seek to broaden their funding
sources, Hamaui said. "Liquidity is becoming a more and more
important problem in Europe."
