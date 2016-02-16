Feb 16 A law firm and an Islamic finance
advisory firm are working to adapt Italy's "mini-bonds"
legislation to provide sharia-compliant funding options as an
alternative to bank lending.
Three years of recession have limited funding for Italian
companies, in particular for smaller firms, which is encouraging
the use of less traditional funding sources such as those found
in Islamic finance.
More than 95 percent of Italian companies have fewer than 10
employees and rely on banks for most of their financing; the
government wants to encourage them to use the capital markets
more.
Islamic finance has made only marginal inroads in
continental Europe, partly because of a lack of a benign tax
environment for its asset-based transactions, which are
vulnerable to double taxation under conventional accounting
methods. No Islamic finance deals have been publicly recorded in
Italy.
But Italy's mini-bonds legislation could provide a way
around the obstacles as it allows unlisted companies to use
securitisation vehicles while extending tax breaks to the
institutional investors that can buy such instruments.
The government introduced the legislation in 2012 to help
smaller companies widen their funding options, with additional
legislation in 2013 easing collateral restrictions and
introducing tax incentives.
"We have decided to start working from what we already have
in the law and make a little bit of reverse engineering in order
to combine it with Islamic finance techniques," said Stefano
Padovani, partner and head of banking and finance at Milan-based
law firm Nctm Studio Legale.
Earlier this month, Nctm hired Bahrain-based Syariah Review
Bureau to help design the structure of a financing instrument
that could be used in Italy.
"We are now at the end of the structuring phase of the
instrument and once this will be certified, it will go live on
the market, so that we would expect to have deals within this
year - but this also depends on market conditions."
Italian firms issuing mini-bonds, which must have tenors
greater than three years, might use them to attract Islamic
investors from the Gulf region.
The structure will accommodate products with an equity or
quasi-equity nature, Padovani said.
That suggests the products would be classified as hybrid
instruments rather than sukuk (Islamic bonds) under the
definition of the Bahrain-based Accounting and Auditing
Organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI), a key
global standard-setting body.
If the instruments are successful, however, they could pave
the way for developing sukuk structures, Padovani said.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)