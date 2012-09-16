By Bernardo Vizcaino
DUBAI, Sept 16 A long-awaited law allowing
Jordan to issue sukuk has been cleared by both houses of its
parliament, paving the way for the government to tap strong
global appetite for Islamic bonds as it tries to repair public
finances.
The law, which had been in development since 2010, was
passed by the lower house of parliament earlier this month and
approved by the upper house at the end of last week. It may take
effect in about 30 days, after the government promulgates it,
Sufian Elhassan, director of the research and information
department of the house of representatives, said by telephone.
A sovereign sukuk would broaden Jordan's sources of funding,
giving it access to a huge pool of Islamic investment funds in
the Gulf. Its need for external financing prompted it to agree
with the International Monetary Fund in July on a $2 billion
stand-by loan arrangement.
State finances are under pressure after Jordan hiked
subsidies and wages to limit social discontent in the wake of
the Arab Spring uprisings, and because it is having to absorb
tens of thousands of refugees from Syria's civil war.
The government is struggling to keep its budget deficit to
around 5 percent of gross domestic product this year. In July,
Standard and Poor's said its BB credit rating for Jordan had a
negative outlook because of the vulnerability of the economy to
regional shocks and "limited fiscal flexibility".
It is not clear when Jordan might issue its first sovereign
sukuk, and hurdles remain, including the choice of an asset pool
for the sukuk and arranging for the central bank to manage
payments on it, said a senior Islamic banker in Amman, who
declined to be named because of his bank's briefing rules.
Because of Islam's ban on interest, sukuk instead pay returns on
funds invested in a pool of assets.
The government is keen in principle to tap the domestic and
international sukuk markets, the banker said. "The assumption is
that Islamic banks (within the country) would buy 400 million
dinars ($565 million) of government issuance."
Last week, Jordan's finance minister said the country was
discussing the issue of a seven- to 10-year sovereign,
conventional Eurobond worth between $750 million and $1.5
billion to foreign banks.
Because global investor demand for sukuk exceeds supply,
Jordan might be able to issue Islamic bonds more cheaply than it
could sell conventional bonds.
INDUSTRY
Jordan has a small but growing Islamic finance industry.
Last year local company Al-Rajhi Cement issued an 85 million
dinar, seven-year sukuk, the first in the country. Jordan Dubai
Islamic Bank began operating in January 2010.
In order to facilitate corporate issuance of sukuk in
Jordan, the securities commission may seek amendments to the
company law and set up a committee to study issues such as
compliance with sharia law, a source at the commission said.
The committee would include experts on both sukuk and
finance in general as well as representatives from the
securities commission, the central bank, the ministry of finance
and the ministry handling awqaf (Islamic endowments), the source
told Reuters.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)