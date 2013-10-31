LONDON Oct 31 A new head of Kazakhstan's
central bank and a raft of initiatives from the Islamic
Development Bank (IDB) are rekindling hopes for the
development of Islamic finance in that country.
This month, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev sacked
central bank chief Grigori Marchenko and replaced him with
Deputy Prime Minister Kairat Kelimbetov.
The move could herald a new start for Islamic finance,
Yerlan Baidaulet, the Kazakhstan member of the board of
executive directors at the Jeddah-based IDB, said on the
sidelines of the World Islamic Economic Forum in London.
"Almost five years after introducing Islamic banking, the
situation hasn't changed. The predecessor tried to stop
everything," said Baidaulet.
Close to 70 percent of Kazakhstan's population of 17 million
is Muslim. But even though the government has said it wants to
make the country a centre for Islamic finance, progress has been
slow, partly because the government also declares itself to be
secular and officials do not want to appear overtly religious.
Currently, Abu Dhabi-based Al Hilal Bank is the sole Islamic
bank in Kazakhstan, having opened its doors in March 2010; it
has not so far tapped the retail market.
But a grant from the IDB, a multilateral lending
institution, is now set to kick-start the drafting of a new
Islamic banking law, superseding a law passed in 2008 which
lacks sufficient detail to be effective, Baidaulet said.
"The Islamic banking law is but a package of different
amendments. It's just phrasing but there is no depth, no
structure, no mechanism. We hope to bring new legislation, a
standalone law."
In March, the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the
Private Sector (ICD), the private sector arm of the IDB, took a
stake in Zaman Bank in order to convert it into an Islamic
lender, a process which could be completed as soon as next year,
Baidaulet added. "Hopefully next year this bank will start."
Also, the country will soon have a sovereign credit rating
from the Bahrain-based Islamic International Rating Agency,
another unit of the IDB, said Baidaulet.
In July last year, the Development Bank of Kazakhstan issued
a 240 million ringgit ($75.5 million) Islamic bond in Malaysia,
but no other Kazakh issuers have followed.
The ICD is in the process of launching an Islamic leasing
company in Kazakhstan this year, with capital of $36 million.
Meanwhile a Kazakh renewable energy fund managed by the ICD,
currently in the closing stages of capital raising, aims to have
up to $70 million in capital, Baidaulet said.
An Islamic mortgage company is seeking to attract foreign
investors, with $50 million of capital already contributed by
the ICD and a local partner. And in March, the ICD offered $20
million of Islamic financing for real estate development
projects in Kazakhstan and earmarked $40 million for financing
small and medium-sized businesses in the country.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)