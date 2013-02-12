KUWAIT Feb 12 Islamic financial institutions in
Kuwait should hire enough personnel to ensure they comply with
sharia standards, and work with the personnel in a transparent
way, the country's market watchdog said on Tuesday.
The statement by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) appeared
to be in response to concern about uneven self-regulation by the
institutions.
The number of Islamic financial firms, which obey religious
principles such as a ban on the payment of interest, has
increased substantially in Kuwait and elsewhere in the Gulf over
the past decade.
The companies have in-house sharia boards of scholars who
rule on whether their products and actitivies are
sharia-compliant, and sharia compliance officers who check
whether guidelines are being followed on a day-to-day basis.
But around the Gulf, the industry has been hampered by
shortages of experienced scholars and qualified staff, and by
rulings by sharia boards at different companies that sometimes
conflict with each other, confusing investors.
The CMA's statement on Tuesday called for "the appointment
of a sufficient number of legal observers in accordance with the
size of the institution". It urged institutions to provide "full
transparency" in their communications with compliance officers.
The watchdog also urged companies' sharia boards to take
more care to issue rulings that were in line with each other.
The CMA's statement was a recommendation, not a new set of
regulations. CMA officials could not be reached for comment.
There are five Islamic banks and around 30 mostly Islamic
investment companies listed on Kuwait's stock market, as well as
15 "takaful" Islamic insurance companies.
(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing
by Andrew Torchia)