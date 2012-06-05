By Bernardo Vizcaino and Serajul Quadir
DHAKA/SYDNEY, June 5 Bangladesh has launched an
Islamic interbank money market, aiming to help sharia-compliant
banks manage their short-term funding.
Central bank governor Atiur Rahman told Reuters that the
market would provide Islamic banks with a channel to use surplus
money. Islamic banks account for over 15 percent of the
country's banking sector.
"Now the banks who practice Islamic sharia will be able to
overcome any funding crisis like the conventional banking
system. For the past several months, we took initiatives to
bring them into a system..." Rahman told Reuters.
A central bank official, who declined to be named, told
Reuters that the new market, launched on Sunday, "is a blend, a
mixed model". He added that money market solutions from
Indonesia, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia were studied while
developing the Bangladeshi platform.
The central bank will act as custodian in the market.
Interbank transactions, limited to overnight tenors, will be
based on a pre-determined profit-share ratio that will be
decided by a central bank committee using Islamic banks' deposit
rates as a starting reference.
Three to four banks have placed bids in the market ranging
from 10 million to 55 million taka ($122,000 to $671,000), the
central bank official said.
The country's Islamic banks maintain liquid assets above
statutory requirements and well above levels held by
conventional banks, but limited money market tools have made it
difficult to manage this excess liquidity.
SUKUK
The central bank official also said amendments to Islamic
bond regulations were under consideration by the ministry of
finance, as part of efforts to increase the activity of Islamic
banks in the capital markets.
The proposals include a sukuk programme that would be issued
by the central bank, and might be ready in two to three months,
the official said.
In the long term, the sukuk could be used as collateral for
interbank transactions, according to the official, lowering
costs for Islamic banks by reducing counterparty risk in deals.
