June 20 Luxembourg's plan to issue an Islamic
bond is back on track after a three month hiatus, with the
government presenting a revised bill to the Council of State, a
body which advises the national legislature.
AAA-rated Luxembourg is hoping to match Britain in issuing a
sovereign sukuk, as both countries look to boost their Islamic
finance credentials to attract more business from cash-rich Gulf
countries.
The proposed bill was discussed by the finance commission on
Thursday and will now be sent to the Council of State for
review, said Guy Arendt, a member of Luxembourg's legislature,
the Chamber of Deputies.
"After we receive the second opinion of the CE (Council of
State), the final report will be voted," Arendt told Reuters,
adding there was still no time frame for such a vote.
The proposal would allow the government to securitise three
government assets to back a sukuk worth 200 million euros ($275
million).
In March, the Council of State scrutinised the bill raising
issues including the economic rationale for issuing a sukuk and
a need for greater clarity on its tax treatment.
The Council requested a "convincing explanation" for why
sukuk financing was more appropriate than a conventional bond,
citing the additional costs of establishing a sharia board to
oversee the transaction's adherence to Islamic law.
Last week, Britain mandated five banks to arrange a 200
million pound ($336 million) sukuk which could be issued in
coming weeks, subject to market conditions.
